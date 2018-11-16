Former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh in a recent interview said that he has played better Indian teams than the current one led by skipper Virat Kohli. Reacting to Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who in an interview had said that the current Indian team is the best in past 15-20 years, Steve Waugh feels that he shouldn't have said this as it will add extra pressure on the team. Steve Waugh remarks have come ahead of two-month-long India tour of Australia.

Former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh has said that he is not sure whether the current Indian team led by skipper Virat Kohli is better than the ones he has played against during his times in the Australian team. Giving his reaction over current Indian team coach Ravi Shastri who in the September interview had said that the current Team India is the best one in the past 15-20 years. Sharing his viewpoint and belief, Steve Waugh in a recent interview to ESPN Cricinfo has said that he is not sure whether the current Indian team is the best squad so far.

Steve Waugh said that he doesn’t think that the current Indian squad is by far the best one in the past 15 years. Adding to his statement, Steve Waugh said that he could understand that the present Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri may have said that to boost the morale of the team but felt this could have been avoided.

Continuing his explanation, Steve Waugh mentioned that he is not sure but this Shatri’s compliment for the team may add an extra burden on the team and ones you start losing then you have to face a lot of criticism. Steve Waugh although believed that such boost appears good but also he could have kept this belief to himself.

Speaking on forthcoming India vs Australia series, the former Australian skipper and a class batsman of his times said felt that it will be difficult for the Indian team to beat Australia in its home ground. Steve Waugh said that though there are problems in the team they have one of the finest bowling attacks which can take wickets. If 350 runs are scored per innings, the Australian team can be a tough side for Virat Kohli-led team.

Steve Waugh also praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli and compared him with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Indian will soon commence its two-month-long Australia tour.

