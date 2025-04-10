“Stop Stalking Me”, Japanese Badminton Star Chiharu Shida Speaks Out Against Obsessive Chinese Fans

Japanese Badminton Star Chiharu Shida is immensely popular in China and is often referred to by her fans as the “most beautiful badminton player.”

Japanese badminton star Chiharu Shida has urged her Chinese fans to respect her privacy and stop stalking her during competitions. Currently competing at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, the 27-year-old Olympic medalist revealed on social media that she has been stalked at every tournament held in China over the past 18 months, making her feel “very uncomfortable and very scared.”

Shida, who won a bronze medal in women’s doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside her partner Nami Matsuyama, is immensely popular in China and is often referred to by her fans as the “most beautiful badminton player.” However, the unwanted attention has crossed boundaries of personal space and safety.

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support, but I would like to request something from all my fans. We have been stalked every time we compete in China. It has already been going on for a year and a half,” Shida wrote on Instagram.

“Recently, we’ve been feeling very uncomfortable and very scared.”

In her post—written in simplified Chinese—Shida acknowledged that not all fans behave inappropriately and expressed her appreciation for those who support her respectfully. Yet, she warned that if the stalking persists, she will be forced to take action.

“Starting now, please immediately stop the stalking and similar behaviour. If this type of situation continues, I will have to think of a way to handle it,” she wrote.

“Finally, please focus on us in the stadium, not on our private lives.”

This is not the first time Shida has spoken out. In November 2023, during the China Masters in Shenzhen, she reported being stalked and inappropriately touched by overzealous fans. That incident sparked a wave of concern and forced the athlete to publicly ask for boundaries to be respected.

Following her recent remarks, the Chinese Olympic Committee responded by condemning “obsessive fan culture,” noting that such behavior undermines public order, sportsmanship, and ethical conduct.

The issue of excessive fandom in China has been increasingly scrutinized in recent years. Just this week, state broadcaster CCTV reported that Beijing’s cyber watchdog shut down nearly 4,000 online fan accounts and removed over 1.6 million posts in a campaign aimed at fostering a healthier environment for athletes.

The government crackdown comes after several high-profile athletes, including table tennis champion Fan Zhendong and Olympic diver Quan Hongchan, also spoke out against harassment from obsessive followers.

Shida and Matsuyama, currently ranked world number three in women’s doubles, recently advanced in the Ningbo tournament after defeating fellow Japanese players Mizuki Otake and Miyu Takahashi.

