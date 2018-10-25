While speaking to media, Robert Pires said that it came as a shock to him that Alexis Sanchez decided to leave Arsenal where he was one of the leading stars. The Frenchman added that he does not know if Alexis found it difficult to say no to the Old Trafford outfit, but the style of play at the Emirates suited him better.

Fernando Torres was a force of nature during his Liverpool days, but a mega-money move to Chelsea got his career on a downward spiral. Something similar has happened to Alexis Sanchez ever since he switched allegiances from Arsenal to Manchester United in a blockbuster move that made him the highest paid player in Premier League history. The latest one to add to the list of Alexis’ detractors is former Arsenal icon Robert Pires who believes the Chilean should have never moved to Manchester United.

While speaking to media, Robert Pires said that it came as a shock to him that Alexis Sanchez decided to leave Arsenal where he was one of the leading stars. The Frenchman added that he does not know if Alexis found it difficult to say no to the Old Trafford outfit, but the style of play at the Emirates suited him better.

Alexis Sanchez has found life a little difficult with Manchester United where he has managed to net only 3 goals ever since making a move in January 2017. The former Barcelona attacker’s performances have dipped so bad that he is now spending most of his time on the bench or sometimes coach Jose Mourinho even leaves him out of the squad.

Shedding light on the current situation that Alexis is going through at the Old Trafford, Pires said that the Chilean will be without a doubt frustrated with the sporadic game time he is receiving. He touted the 29-year-old winger to seek a move away from Manchester United in the coming January because Mourinho will not just grant him the game time for his stature.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More