Cricket was included in academics in West Bengal and it was a pleasant surprise for the students who were attempting the class 10th English exam paper as they found a ten marks question on Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The question wanted the students to write a short profile note on Kohli with the help of a few points provided.

Cricket in India has been given the status of semi-religion for a reason the game brings us together like no way other. From the young to the old from the rich to the poor and from the student to the boss, a game of cricket unites Indians. We try to bring the game in every aspect of our lives and why not after all almost 70% of the kids in the nation are exposed to cricket as their first experience of an outdoor sport. Cricket now seems to have taken over academics too as an English exam question paper of the West Bengal board had a question related to Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Students were pleasantly surprised to have a question on the Indian cricket team captain which was for 10 marks. The question required them to write a short profile on Kohli, based on points mentioned, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. As per the report, students were happy to answer the question and tried doing justice to it in the best way possible. Virat Kohli in the past few years has emerged as the youth icon for the country, the Delhi batting maestro apart from taking the world cricket scene by storm with his tremendous willow work has also garnered appreciation for his determination behind promoting the sports culture in the country.

Former Indian team and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla appreciated the West Bengal board for including a sports-related question in the paper and said Kohli is an icon and an example for the students. “Besides being an icon, Kohli’s life is about dedication, hard work and discipline, which can be an example for students, I appreciate the gesture and I hope in future there will be questions on sporting icons not only in Madhyamik (10th) but other board examinations as well,” Shukla who is a Congress legislator from Howrah north constituency was quoted as saying.

“We had to write a short profile based on the points mentioned in the question paper. But Kohli is so popular that even if points were not given, many could have written pages,” Hindustan Times quoted a student as saying. The response of the student reflects on the immense popularity of Virat Kohli and how religiously cricket is followed in the country. The Indian captain after a splendid South Africa tour where he blasted four centuries across Tests and ODIs against the Proteas has been rested for the ongoing Nidahas trophy tri-series. Rohit Sharma is captaining the young Indian side which is in Sri Lanka without a host of big names like Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. The Men in Blue after winning their 4th T20I encounter of the series against Bangladesh booked a spot in the finals of the tournament and will go into it as favourites against the winner between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

