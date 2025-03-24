‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’: Fans Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After 6-Ball Duck On LSG Debut In IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 debut for Lucknow Super Giants ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kuldeep Yadav against Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) star signing Rishabh Pant had a forgettable debut for the franchise in IPL 2025, as he was dismissed for a six-ball duck against his former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), on Monday (March 24). The high-profile match at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, saw the 27-year-old left-hander struggle before falling to his India teammate Kuldeep Yadav in the 14th over.

Rishabh Pant should learn from Mitchell marsh and Nicholas Pooran how to play the T20 cricket. Advertisement · Scroll to continue Pant is not good enough for find a place in the Indian T20 squad but he is the highest paid player in IPL,What we will call this ? Scam ?pic.twitter.com/hXsLxQnpU8 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) March 24, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Checkout the tweets:

#RishabhPant : If you love Rishabh Pant’s from your heart then do not skip this tweet without ♥️ liking it Watch Rishabh Pant’s over acting in IPL2025, Delhi owner’s heartbeat will increase after seeing such antics! #DCvsLSG #IPL2025 #KLRahul#kunalkamra #Bitcoin #jeddah pic.twitter.com/te2bBSvVKe — DALIT VOICE (@ambedkarwadi92) March 24, 2025

Rishabh Pant ki zero banne ke baad #DCvsLSG pic.twitter.com/j0hRu0yu2V — Deep Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@iDeepChauhan) March 24, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Outplays Rishabh Pant

Pant, leading LSG for the first time, came in at No. 4 but was unable to get going. Kuldeep Yadav, known for his tactical bowling, applied pressure from the start. He bowled two wide deliveries outside off-stump that Pant failed to connect with. A mistimed sweep off the fourth ball went straight to short fine leg, increasing the pressure on the wicketkeeper-batter.

Sensing an opportunity, Kuldeep delivered another wide, loopy delivery. Pant reached for it but failed to generate power, sending a simple catch to Faf du Plessis at long-off. The dismissal left LSG fans in shock as Pant’s much-anticipated debut ended in disappointment.

Pant’s Record-Shattering Auction Price Draws Trolls

LSG had secured Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after he decided to leave Delhi Capitals. However, his poor performance sparked reactions on social media, with cricket fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to troll the wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, for Kuldeep Yadav, this was business as usual. The spinner has now dismissed Pant three times in just six IPL innings, with the left-hander averaging a mere 7.66 against him.

As IPL 2025 progresses, all eyes will be on Pant to see if he can bounce back from this disappointing start and justify his hefty price tag.

ALSO READ: Will IPL 2025 Get Its First 300 On April 17? All About Dale Steyn’s Bold Prediction