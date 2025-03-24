Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’: Fans Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After 6-Ball Duck On LSG Debut In IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant's IPL 2025 debut for Lucknow Super Giants ended in disappointment as he was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kuldeep Yadav against Delhi Capitals.

‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’: Fans Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After 6-Ball Duck On LSG Debut In IPL 2025


Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) star signing Rishabh Pant had a forgettable debut for the franchise in IPL 2025, as he was dismissed for a six-ball duck against his former team, Delhi Capitals (DC), on Monday (March 24). The high-profile match at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, saw the 27-year-old left-hander struggle before falling to his India teammate Kuldeep Yadav in the 14th over.

Checkout the tweets:

 

 

Kuldeep Yadav Outplays Rishabh Pant

Pant, leading LSG for the first time, came in at No. 4 but was unable to get going. Kuldeep Yadav, known for his tactical bowling, applied pressure from the start. He bowled two wide deliveries outside off-stump that Pant failed to connect with. A mistimed sweep off the fourth ball went straight to short fine leg, increasing the pressure on the wicketkeeper-batter.

Sensing an opportunity, Kuldeep delivered another wide, loopy delivery. Pant reached for it but failed to generate power, sending a simple catch to Faf du Plessis at long-off. The dismissal left LSG fans in shock as Pant’s much-anticipated debut ended in disappointment.

Pant’s Record-Shattering Auction Price Draws Trolls

LSG had secured Pant for a record-breaking ₹27 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction after he decided to leave Delhi Capitals. However, his poor performance sparked reactions on social media, with cricket fans taking to X (formerly Twitter) to troll the wicketkeeper-batter.

Meanwhile, for Kuldeep Yadav, this was business as usual. The spinner has now dismissed Pant three times in just six IPL innings, with the left-hander averaging a mere 7.66 against him.

As IPL 2025 progresses, all eyes will be on Pant to see if he can bounce back from this disappointing start and justify his hefty price tag.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant duck Rishabh Pant IPL 2025

