Stuttgart Open: Alexander Zverev Overcomes Brandon Nakashima To Reach Semifinals

Top seed Alexander Zverev continued his impressive run at the Stuttgart Open by securing a straight-sets victory over Brandon Nakashima on Friday. The German crowd favourite defeated the American 7-5, 6-4 in a tight one-hour, 32-minute contest, extending his unbeaten record against Nakashima to 4-0.

Zverev Eyes First Grass-Court Title in Stuttgart

Zverev displayed composure throughout the match, saving both break points he faced and showcasing his aggressive style with 31 winners and just 20 unforced errors. His determination to clinch his maiden grass-court title remains strong as he advanced to the semifinals of this ATP 250 event.

The 27-year-old also became the first Top 3 player to make the semifinals in Stuttgart since Roger Federer’s title win in 2018. Zverev is coming off a recent victory on clay in Munich and will now face a tough semifinal test against rising American star Ben Shelton.

“Playing at home always gives me extra motivation,” Zverev had said earlier in the tournament, and his energy on court continues to reflect that sentiment.

Ben Shelton Breaks Into ATP Top 10 With Strong Stuttgart Run

Ben Shelton made headlines of his own by booking a semifinal spot with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Jiri Lehecka. His stellar performance not only earned him a last-four place but also propelled him into the ATP Top 10 for the first time, overtaking Daniil Medvedev.

“That is really cool. A big milestone and in tennis. I guess Stuttgart is the place for Americans to break into the Top 10 because you all saw Frances Tiafoe do it a couple of years ago when he won that title. I am just thinking about this week, I want to keep going this week and want to be playing on Sunday,” Shelton said.

In his quarterfinal clash, Shelton was dominant on serve, smashing 18 aces and winning all 28 of his first-serve points. The 21-year-old also did not face a single break point during the match, underlining his growth on grass.

This will be Shelton’s first semifinal on grass and his 10th at the tour level. He now prepares to face Zverev in a blockbuster semifinal encounter on Saturday.

Fritz and Auger-Aliassime Set for Semifinal Showdown

Elsewhere in Stuttgart, Taylor Fritz booked his semifinal ticket with a commanding 6-3, 6-4 win over Hungarian qualifier Marton Fucsovics. The second-seeded American needed just 77 minutes to secure victory and improve his head-to-head record against Fucsovics to 3-1.

Fritz’s comfort on grass has been evident throughout the years. He has previously lifted the Eastbourne title three times – in 2019, 2022 and 2024 – and is now targeting another grass-court success.

He will now face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals. Auger-Aliassime downed 17-year-old German wild card Justin Engel 7-6(3), 6-3, firing 18 aces and winning 86% of his first-serve points in the process.

The Canadian, currently chasing his third title of the season, reached his sixth career tour-level semifinal on grass. He now holds a 2-1 deficit in the head-to-head series against Fritz.

“I think regardless of the surface, when Felix and I have played, it has been on pretty fast hard courts, so it has always come down to a lot of serving and one or two breaks,” said Fritz. “I think it will be a similar situation.”

Youngster Engel Makes His Mark at Stuttgart Open

While Engel’s fairytale run came to an end, the 17-year-old left a lasting impression. With wins over James Duckworth and Alex Michelsen earlier in the tournament, Engel became the youngest grass-court tour-level quarterfinalist since Boris Becker’s Wimbledon breakout in 1985.

His ranking has already seen a significant jump, rising 47 spots to No. 234 in the live ATP rankings. Despite the loss, the German youngster has undoubtedly made a name for himself on home soil.

With the semifinals now set, all eyes are on whether Zverev can finally clinch a grass-court title or if the in-form Americans Shelton and Fritz, or a rejuvenated Auger-Aliassime, will take the Stuttgart crown.

