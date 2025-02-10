Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Sudan – Palestinian Flag Waved At Super Bowl by A Dancer

A performer from Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show was detained by security after holding up both the Sudanese and Palestinian flags with the words “Sudan” and “Gaza” written on them during the performance’s final moments, the NFL confirmed.

The individual, part of the 400-member field cast, wore black clothing similar to the other dancers on stage. The NFL stated, “The person hid the flags and revealed them at the end of the performance. Security acted swiftly to detain him.” The league emphasized that no one involved in the production was aware of the performer’s plan.

“We commend security for handling the situation quickly,” the NFL added, announcing that the individual will be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.

A Roc Nation representative, which produced the halftime show, confirmed that the protest was not rehearsed or authorized. “The act was neither planned nor part of the production,” they said.

The New Orleans Police Department clarified there was no arrest or citation issued. “As there was no criminal charge, the individual will not be identified,” the department stated. The NOPD continues working with the NFL and production team to understand the person’s connection to the show.

Photos and videos captured the moment during the performance of “tv off” when the individual stood on a black Grand National car and displayed the flags. After waving them, he jumped off the stage and ran across the field for about 20 seconds before being tackled by security and escorted out.

The protest came at a sensitive time, as tensions remain high following the release of three more Israeli hostages amid a ceasefire in Gaza, while Sudan continues to experience devastating conflict.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) praised the protest, calling it a “courageous and peaceful statement” to raise awareness about both issues. “This act should remind Americans of the human suffering caused by conflicts in Sudan and Gaza,” CAIR said in a post on social media.

“The performer risked his career to peacefully raise awareness about these crises. He should be seen as someone who used his platform to highlight human rights, not as a disruptor,” the statement concluded.

