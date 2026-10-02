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Home > Sports News > Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Sujeet Kalkal won India’s first wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Tajikistan’s Abdulmazhid Kudiev 10-9 in the men’s freestyle 65kg final. The Bhiwani wrestler staged a remarkable comeback, creating history for India and Haryana.

Sujeet Kalkal won India's first gold in Wrestling at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Sujeet Kalkal won India's first gold in Wrestling at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 17:24 IST

Asian Games 2026: India can now look forward to a strong start to its wrestling campaign at the Asian Games 2026, after Sujeet Kalkal won the country’s first wrestling gold medal of the Games on Friday. 23-year-old Haryana native Sujeet Kalkal from Imlota village of Bhiwani district, Haryana, fought back brilliantly in the men’s freestyle 65kg final against Abdulmazhid Kudiev of Tajikistan to ensure that it was one of the most celebrated wins at the Asian Games 2026.

By the end of the second period, Sujeet was trailing 2-9 and looked to be heading toward a defeat. Not a man to give in so easily, the Indian grappler proved to be a marvelous fighter and gradually began to chip away at the opposition’s advantage before scoring some vital points near the end of the fight to win the bout 10-9 and grab the title.

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The win also justifiably ended India’s long wait for a wrestling gold at this year’s Asian Games and confirmed the country’s supremacy in the 65kg freestyle wrestling competition, a category that has already been conquered by greats like Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia.

Sujeet Kalkal’s Journey to Asian Games 2026 Glory

Sujeet was born in Imlota village in Bhiwani. Under the guidance of his father and coach, Dayanand Kalkal learned the rudiments of wrestling. Over the years, he proved to be one of India’s promising wrestling stars by winning medals at junior and U-23 levels.

He made the breakthrough by winning the gold at the U-23 World Wrestling Championships and then gaining prominence among Asia’s best by winning the 65kg gold at the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships.

Sujeet Kalkal at Asian Games 2026

Sujeet’s route to the gold was a tough one. He annihilated Omar Zazai 13-3 in his first bout and faced his sternest challenge in the semi-final against the current Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan, where he shaded the South Korean due to the scores after a tense 3-3 deadlock.

Sujeet and Kudiev already faced each other this year at the Asian Championships, where Sujeet had got the better of him. He once again outdid his opponent at the crucial hour.

The gold is another big highlight of the young wrestler’s career and further improves his reputation as one of India’s top medal contenders in the run-up to Los Angeles 2028.

Also Read: Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

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Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History
Tags: Asian Games 2026Sujeet Kalkal

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Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

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Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History
Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History
Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History
Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History
Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

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