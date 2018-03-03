India went down 3-2 fighting against Argentina in the opening encounter of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Saturday. Ace forward Gonzalo Peillat was the best player for Argentina on the pitch as he struck a brilliant hat-trick to help his side start the tournament on a victorious note. Amit Rohidas found the back of the net twice for India.

Argentina got better of India in a well-fought opening encounter of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Saturday. India lost the game 2-3 as Argentina upped the ante in the last two quarters and ensured that India didn’t neutralise the lead they had conceded. Gonzalo Peillat (13′, 24′, 33′) was lethal for Argentina as he scored a hat-trick while Amit Rohidas scored both the goals for the Men in Blue. The Indian forwards started the game on a confident note, toying around the Argentine defenders while creating ample of space for goals but had little to show for their efforts. Talwinder Singh and debutant Sumit Kumar were outstanding in the first quarter for India as the terrorised Juan Vivaldi, the Argentine keeper but their audacious attempts didn’t count much at the end.

It was Argentina, who drew the first blood through Peillat in the 13th minute when the ace forward converted the second penalty awarded to his side. He had failed to convert the first PC awarded to Argentina in the opening quarter but didn’t miss the target when he was gifted an opportunity again. Isidoro Ibarra got Argentina, the first penalty corner of the game. The Indian defenders were great on the ball and managed to keep the opposition attack on the bay but the penalty corners were capitalised well on by the winning team. Before the goal, Indian forwards made several attempts with Sumit Kumar making a daunting run inside the circle. Talwinder got a good lay off but he couldn’t finish it well as the Argentine defenders thwarted the attack attempts.

ALSO READ: Disgraceful! Foreign footballer humiliated, made to touch feet of organiser at Kolkata tournament

Argentina grabbed the penalty corners by the neck and made sure they maintain the edge. After converting the first one, Peillat got another shot on goal in the 24t minute and the world-class drag-flicker was spot on as he netted the second of the day to double the lead for his side. India pulled one back just a couple of minutes after Peillant’s effort as Amit Rohidas slotted into the left pocket on a beautiful pass from Ramandeep Singh. Argentine forwards bounce back even stronger in the dying minutes of the second quarter and were awarded another penalty corner but the Indian goalkeeper blocked the 27th-minute effort.

Amit started the third corner more fluently and was on target in the 31st minute to bring India on the level. However, the celebrations didn’t last for long as Peillat stuck the third one of the day in the 34th minute to round off the win for Argentina in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. The last quarter remained goalless despite India making brilliant efforts as the Argentine defenders kept things tight in the back.

ALSO READ: India coach Ravi Shastri praises MS Dhoni, says no substitute for experience

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App