Indian men’s hockey team tasted a win by a 5-1 margin against hosts Malaysia on Wednesday. Men in blue showed an outstanding game and succeeded 5 times to hit the opponent’s goal post. For India Shilanand Lakra (10th minute), Gurjant Singh (42nd and 57th), Sumit Kumar (48th) and Ramandeep Singh (51st minute) were the heroes of the match who scored goals for the Indian side. With this 3 point victory over Malaysia team, India has kept their hopes alive for the title clash.

For the Malaysian side, Faizal Saari was the only successful player to score the only goal. The hopes for team India are still alive but with several conditions. India did well with their attack, while defence stuck to their task. On the other side, Australia has already booked their place for the final match as they are at the top of the points table. In another match, Australia has defeated Ireland by 4-1 to seal their place for the title clash.

So far Australia has managed to register 4 wins at the tournament and they are leading the points tally with 12 points. Olympic champions Argentina is second of the charts with 7 points, followed by Malaysia 6, England 5 and India 4 points. Ireland is out of the race as the team has faced defeat in all 4 matches. For India, hopes are alive with conditions. First, they have to beat Ireland in the next game with a big margin on Friday and hope Australia beat Argentina and the match between Malaysia and England ends up a draw.

