On Sunday, In an exciting and jaw-dropping encounter between India and England at 27 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 men in blue settled the match with equal scores 1-1. For the India side, young Shilanand Lakra scored his maiden international goal for the side in the 14th minute of the match. The first quarter was totally dominated by team India as they continuously attacked the opponent. But the scoreboard was equalized by English player Mark Gleghorne who converted a penalty stroke into the goal in the 52nd minute of the game.

Similarly, the 2nd quarter of the game was equally thrilling as both the team continuously made efforts to score. However, team India kept England on the back foot by winning a total of 8 penalty corners. India was also reduced to 10 men in the game as the hero for the day Shilanand Lakra earned himself a green card. In the 3rd quarter of the game, team India had better chances to take lead but English side showed a good and strong defence who vanished out all efforts from Team India.

India’s second match of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against England concludes in a draw as both teams try their best to find an edge. Check out the snapshots from the match.#IndiaKaGame ALBUM: https://t.co/qLSSEl4qgZ pic.twitter.com/YQPIGSgSeM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 4, 2018

Three more pulsating matches unravelled on day two of the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup on 4th March. Take a look at the results.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/gQCr4NBhNP — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 4, 2018

In the 4th and final quarter of the match, both teams tried hard to take on the lead and match but failed. Hence the match ended with the result of the 1-1 draw. On the coming Tuesday, India will take on Australia in their third match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018.

Here’s India’s schedule for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018:

March 3, 2018 – India vs Argentina (1.30pm)

March 4, 2018 – India vs England (1.30pm)

March 6, 2018 – India vs Australia (3.30pm)

March 7, 2018 – India vs Malaysia (6.05pm)

March 9, 2018 – India vs Ireland (3.35pm)

March 10, 2018 – Final (6.00pm)

