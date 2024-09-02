Sumit Antil Wins Gold And Sets Paralympic Record At Paris 2024

India has secured its 14th medal at the Paris Paralympics, with Sumit Antil clinching gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 final. This victory marks a significant achievement for Antil, who also won gold in the same event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Antil delivered an impressive performance today, throwing a Paralympic record distance of 70.59 meters. This new record highlights his dominance in the sport and solidifies his status as a leading athlete in the field.

Despite facing a challenge during the competition, Antil managed to maintain his top position throughout the event. He had a foul throw in his fourth attempt but rebounded strongly with a throw of 69.04 meters in his fifth attempt. His consistent performance ensured he stayed ahead of his competitors and secured the gold medal.

As the final day of competition continues, Antil’s achievement stands out as a major highlight. The latest standings reflect his exceptional effort, with almost every athlete having completed three throws. Sumit Antil’s remarkable performance not only brings glory to India but also sets a new benchmark in Paralympic javelin throw history

