Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai has predicted that India and England will clash in the finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pichai was replying to USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal during an event of India Ideas Summit of USIBC.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s Indian-American CEO on Thursday predicted that India and England will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals. The search giant, Google CEO has said that the Indian team in the finals will emerge as victorious. The Virat Kohli-led team has so far played two matches and have won all the two. However, the third one was scheduled to be held today but the rains washed out the game and both the teams, India and New Zealand shared one point each.

Pichai was replying to USIBC president Nisha Desai Biswal, who questioned him regarding the final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 finals.

The 46-year-old while sharing some of his cricket and baseball experiences in the United States, said that he came to the United States and found the baseball a bit challenging. Being an avid fan of cricket, Pichai said that he feels proud to be a fan of a game which gives him a sense to adjustment on many things and stick to ball and bat.

Other than India and England, Sunder Pichai asserted that team like Australia and New Zealand are also good and are performing absolutely well in the ongoing World Cup 2019.

While speaking to Washington audience during the India Ideas Summit of USIBC where he received the Global Leadership Award on Wednesday shared some of the best experiences of American life. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top corporate executives from India also attended the event.

On Sunday, India is clashing with Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, Pakistan has lost its two games so far. The match between the two rival countries has been miffed with many controversies and social media outrage.

