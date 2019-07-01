Sundar Pichai on Sunday met Sachin Tendulkar at India vs England match. Earlier, at an event Pichai backed India and England in the finals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Sunday met Sachin Tendulkar at Edgbaston during the match between Indian and England. The Google head had an interactive session with the former batting sensation. The picture of which was posted by BCCI on its official social media account. An avid cricket fan, Sundar was seen posing with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar during the India vs England clash.

Being a fan of Tendulkar, Pichai had earlier said at an event that he is backing India and England final in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He had said that he feels proud to be a fan of a game which gives him a sense to adjustment on many things and sticks to ball and bat. The 46-year-old Google boss has also predicted Virat and Co will take the World Cup 2019 this time.

On Sunday, England won the match against India by 31 runs. Bairstow’s unbeaten 111 runs helped England to set the target of 338 runs. While chasing the target, India just restricted to 306 in which opener batsman Rohit Sharma smashed a century while scoring 102 runs.

In the second half, the pitch got slower and England adapted it well. Their pacers took the pace off the ball and used the slower bouncers to good effect which helps the host team to crush the winning streak of India at the World Cup.

With 11 points from 7 matches, India is currently placed at the second spot at the points table. They need to win one of their remaining two matches against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to confirm their place in the semifinals.

