Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Wil Gunners Continue Flawless Start? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Arsenal will look to maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday, September 12. The Gunners have won all three of their league matches so far and followed that run with a 1-0 Champions League victory over Napoli in midweek. Sunderland, meanwhile, have collected four points from their opening three league games and will be aiming to produce a major upset at home. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news and probable playing XIs.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Details

Match: Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27

Sunderland vs Arsenal, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Saturday, September 12, 2026 Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England

Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 13)

Where to Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League match live on JioHotstar. The fixture will also be available on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max in the UK, NBC and Peacock in the USA, and Stan Sport in Australia.

How to Watch Sunderland vs Arsenal Live Streaming in India?

The Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League clash will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar in India. Fans can also follow live updates of the match through ESPN’s coverage.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Team News

Arsenal have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning all three of their matches. The Gunners also secured a 1-0 away victory against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Martin Odegaard scoring the decisive goal. Arsenal had previously come from behind to defeat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with Kai Havertz and Odegaard getting on the scoresheet.

Sunderland have endured a mixed opening to life in the Premier League. They lost to Ipswich in their first match before beating Fulham and drawing against Bournemouth. They also advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win over Hull City in midweek. With their strong home form from last season in mind, Sunderland will hope to make life difficult for the league leaders.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Probable Playing XIs

Sunderland Probable XI: Robin Roefs, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso, Dan Ballard, Reinildo Mandava, Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, Thomas Meunier, Enzo Le Fee, Nilson Angulo, Brian Brobbey.

Arsenal Probable XI: David Raya, Ben White, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

Can Arsenal Continue Their Flawless Start?

Arsenal will be confident of extending their winning run after victories in each of their opening three Premier League matches and their impressive Champions League result against Napoli. Sunderland’s home advantage could make the contest difficult, but the Gunners’ form and attacking quality give them the edge heading into Saturday’s fixture.

Sunderland vs Arsenal Match Prediction

Arsenal enter the match as favourites after their perfect Premier League start and midweek Champions League victory. Sunderland have shown they can be competitive at home, but Mikel Arteta’s side should have enough quality to control the contest and continue their winning run. Arsenal are expected to secure another three points at the Stadium of Light.