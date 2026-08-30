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Home > Sports News > Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

Sunil Chhetri admitted feeling “a little jealous” as the Indian football team prepares to face FIFA World Cup 2026 participants Brazil, Uruguay, Panama and New Zealand. The former India captain called the friendlies a massive opportunity for player development, exposure and international experience.

Sunil Chhetri reveals feeling jealous seeing the Indian team play Brazil and Uruguay. Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Chhetri reveals feeling jealous seeing the Indian team play Brazil and Uruguay. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 15:40 IST

The Indian national football team is approaching a lineup of star-studded team for a few friendlies. In the next few months, the Indian team will be facing Panama, Uruguay, Brazil and New Zealand. Each of these four teams were part of the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, former Indian great, Sunil Chhetri has reacted a bit differently to this lineup of matches. India’s highest goal-scorer has revealed ‘jealousy’ at seeing the current generation of players getting this golden opportunity.

Sunil Chhetri Reveals Jealousy at Seeing India Play Brazil and Uruguay

Before India faces some of the giants of South American football such as Brazil and Uruguay, Sunil Chhetri is admitting a very personal side to his feelings about the match. In a rare personal moment, the great striker reveals “a little jealous” because the current lot of India footballers would step into the fields against clubs that were a dream away for Chhetri during his long career.

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Chhetri was practically a one-man team of the Indian football scene for around 22 years and was the country’s footballer for the best part of a few decades. Still, even after playing a whole lot at international level, he has never come up against Brazil or Uruguay.

Chhetri said, “I feel a little jealous as a spectator. In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this.”

Why Sunil Chhetri Believes These Games Are Crucial For Indian Team?

Besides lamenting what he could not achieve in his career, Chhetri was more eager to encourage current India’s footballers to challenge themselves. It was his hope that the team could not only avoid any major injuries, but also show confidence and put their skills to the test in two of the toughest international encounters.

Chhetri believes these kind of games are not only about the result. For one thing, they allow young players to gain insights through exposure to high-level play. Second, they give them a chance to see what it is like to play against teams from other parts of the world with a very different level of physical and technical quality.

As the former India captain at the time, Chhetri was also not of the opinion that one should question the decisions made by the current coaching staff. Chhetri said he supported the coach to make the team selections and he would let him decide which players to include or exclude, as the coach probably had his reasons and he thought the team needed that decision.

Also Read: Premier League Transfer Window Live: Chelsea Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Emiliano Martinez From Aston Villa

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Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents
Tags: India vs BrazilIndia vs UruguaySunil chhetri

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Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

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Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents
Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents
Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents
Sunil Chhetri Admits ‘Jealousy’ Over India’s Brazil and Uruguay Friendlies Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Opponents

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