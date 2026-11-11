Sunil Chhetri Creates History, Becomes First Male Footballer Selected For FIFA Player Impact Programme

Sunil Chhetri FIFA Player Impact Programme: Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has achieved another global milestone after being selected for the second edition of FIFA’s Player Impact Programme. The former India captain has become the first male participant in the initiative, which aims to empower footballers to use their influence, resources and platforms to bring meaningful social change to communities around the world.

Chhetri’s selection marks a significant moment for Indian football, as he joins an international group of 13 footballers participating in the programme. The initiative, which began with a female-only pilot in 2025, has now expanded to include male footballers in its second edition.

Sunil Chhetri Joins Global Football Stars In FIFA Initiative

According to an All India Football Federation (AIFF) media release, 11 of the 13 selected participants, including Chhetri, gathered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, in June for a three-day Impact Accelerator Workshop.

The programme features an impressive international line-up, including FIFA Women’s World Cup winner Alexia Putellas of Spain, Canada’s Jessie Fleming, England’s Michelle Agyemang, Nigeria’s Rasheedat Ajibade and Brazil’s Gabi Nunes, among others.

The workshop was designed to help players understand how they can use their public profiles and available resources to create positive changes beyond football. Participants shared their personal journeys, identified causes close to their hearts and explored ways to turn their ideas into practical social initiatives.

The three-day programme included group discussions, practical exercises and expert-led sessions, providing participants with an opportunity to develop actionable projects.

Speaking about his selection, Chhetri expressed happiness at being part of the initiative and looked forward to implementing the lessons learned during the workshop.

“I’m really happy that I got this opportunity. I cannot wait to put those lessons into practice. I don’t think there is a difference between a man and a woman here. We are just meeting amazing personalities, some amazing top-class players from different countries,” Chhetri said, as per the AIFF release.

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis Highlights Players’ Role Beyond The Pitch

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis also met the participants during the workshop in Boston and highlighted how footballers can use their influence to create a lasting legacy beyond their performances on the pitch.

Ellis emphasised that a player’s contribution to society should extend beyond goals, tackles and match-winning performances, with their global reach offering opportunities to influence communities and create meaningful change.

“As players and coaches, we spend our careers building a legacy through what we do on the pitch: the big save, the match-winning goal, the last-ditch tackle. But one of the questions we should all ask ourselves is: what legacy are we leaving beyond the game?” Ellis said, as per the release.

She further highlighted the growing influence of social media and other platforms in connecting athletes with supporters and communities.

“Today we have a reach that extends far beyond 90 minutes. Through social media and the platforms available to us, we have an incredible opportunity not only to connect with fans, but to influence communities, create opportunities for others and drive meaningful change. That’s the kind of impact that lasts well beyond the final whistle,” Ellis added.

FIFA Player Impact Programme To Focus On Education, Mental Health And Equal Opportunities

The FIFA Player Impact Programme aims to equip footballers with the skills, knowledge and tailored guidance required to create a lasting difference within their communities.

Among the key areas being championed by participants are education, mental health and equitable access to sport. The initiative encourages players to identify social issues they feel connected to and develop projects that can deliver meaningful outcomes.

The current cohort will reconvene in London and through virtual sessions in December. During these sessions, participants will present their respective social impact projects and share the progress they have made.

Chhetri’s inclusion as the programme’s first male participant is another significant achievement for Indian football. The former India captain’s involvement also brings the country’s football community into a global initiative highlighting the power of sport to inspire change beyond the boundaries of the game. (With ANI Inputs)