Sunil Chhetri Pleads With Tata Group to Reverse Jamshedpur FC Exit Ahead Of ISL 2026-27, Calls it ‘The Poorest Decision For Indian Football’

Sunil Chhetri has made an emotional appeal to the Tata Group to reconsider its decision to withdraw Jamshedpur FC from the Indian Super League, warning that the departure of one of Indian football’s most established institutional backers could have consequences well beyond the club itself.

The former India captain described the development as “a punch to the gut” and stressed that the Tata Group’s presence in Indian football has carried significance for generations. Chhetri’s appeal comes after Tata Steel-owned Jamshedpur FC confirmed that it will withdraw from the ISL from the 2026-27 season.

“It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football,” Chhetri wrote on X. “When everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other.”

It takes a lot to be a stakeholder in Indian football. It has been like that for some time now. But when everything around looks like it will crumble, you bank on family to hold on to each other. And more often than not, it is the elders in the house that you turn to, for… — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) August 2, 2026

Chhetri highlighted the Tata Group’s long association with the sport, dating back to the Tata Football Academy (TFA), before the establishment of Jamshedpur FC. He described the conglomerate as one of the key “pillars” supporting Indian football and argued that its exit from the top tier would leave a significant void.

The former India skipper acknowledged that players, coaches and other members of the Jamshedpur FC setup could potentially find opportunities elsewhere, while the ISL itself would continue despite having one fewer team. However, he believes the loss of Tata’s institutional backing would be much harder to replace.

“Not having the Tata Group involved in the top tier of Indian football would be a disaster with no alternative,” he said.

Chhetri also recognised that decisions involving professional sport cannot always be separated from commercial considerations. Despite understanding the business rationale behind the move, he urged Tata’s leadership to reconsider its decision at a crucial stage for Indian football.

“I understand that some tough decisions in sport are down to what makes sense in the boardroom. But I can only request and hope that the think tank at Tata picks its heart over its head and reconsiders this call. It might be a poor business decision, but it will be the one Indian football needs the most at this hour,” he wrote.

Jamshedpur FC, owned by Tata Steel through Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), announced its ISL withdrawal on Friday. The club, however, maintained that its commitment to developing football at the grassroots level would continue, with investment in youth development and other initiatives set to remain.

Established ahead of the 2017-18 ISL season, Jamshedpur FC has spent nine seasons in India’s top division. The club enjoyed its biggest success in 2021-22 when Owen Coyle guided it to the ISL League Shield. It returned to the playoffs in the 2024-25 campaign under Khalid Jamil.

Jamshedpur FC is currently participating in the Durand Cup, but its future involvement in competitive football beyond the tournament remains uncertain following Tata Group’s decision.