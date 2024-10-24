Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Sunil Gavaskar Criticizes Rohit Sharma, Gambhir for Choosing Sundar Over Kuldeep

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his strong disapproval of the Indian team management's decision to include Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test.

In a heated exchange during the ongoing Test series against New Zealand, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his strong disapproval of the Indian team management’s decision to include Washington Sundar in the playing XI for the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This tactical move, which saw Sundar replace left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, has sparked debate about its rationale and implications.

Sundar’s Inclusion Sparks Debate

Washington Sundar was called up to the squad after India suffered an 8-wicket loss in the first Test held in Bengaluru. Head coach Gautam Gambhir explained that Sundar’s inclusion aimed to provide additional options against New Zealand’s batting lineup, which features three left-handed batsmen among their top four. “We just felt that they have four or five left-handers in the playing XI as well. So if we want another bowler who can take the ball away from the left-handers, it’s always going to be useful for us as well,” Gambhir stated. He emphasized the need for control against the left-handed batsmen, suggesting that Sundar could be a valuable asset in that regard.

Gavaskar Critiques the Selection

However, Gavaskar strongly disagreed with Gambhir’s reasoning. During commentary on Day 1 of the Test, he pointed out that Sundar’s selection was not merely a strategic response to the New Zealand left-handers but rather an indication of India’s concerns about their lower-order batting. “The selection of Washington Sundar tells me that the Indian team was worried about their batting. He is in not just because of his off-spin but because he can get more runs at the lower order,” Gavaskar remarked. He went on to critique the focus on left-handers, stating, “If I had to do that then I would have picked another guy like Kuldeep Yadav, who can turn the ball away from the left-handers. He’s pretty handy with the bat as well.”

Sundar’s Return to Test Cricket

Washington Sundar’s selection marks his return to the Indian Test XI after a three-year hiatus. His last appearance in the format was against England in 2021, where he impressively scored an unbeaten 96 runs. Additionally, he showcased his form by scoring a century in his recent Ranji Trophy match for Tamil Nadu, adding to the complexity of his selection.

Murali Kartik Weighs In

Adding to the discussion, former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik, who was in the commentary box during Gavaskar’s remarks, expressed his surprise at the decision to include Sundar over Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. “Yeah, a touch surprised by the Kuldeep Yadav change. Also, there is someone like Axar Patel, who played well in Australia but didn’t get much chance with the ball,” Kartik noted. He pointed out that Kuldeep Yadav, who brings a variety of skills to the table, could have been a valuable asset in the spin department.

Filed under

Gautam Gambhir Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand rohit sharma Sunil Gavaskar
