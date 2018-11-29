Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, in an event, backed the senior woman cricketer Mithali Raj saying an experienced player like her should not be left out for such an important game. He added that he feels sorry for her and the team management took the wrong decision to drop her from the playing XI in the T20I World Cup semis against England.

Former Indian cricketer and skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Wednesday batted for the senior Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. Responding to a question, on the controversy for dropping the former skipper from the side for last week’s World T20 semi-final against England, Gavaskar said that he feels sorry for her, and an experienced player like her should not be left out for such important game. “I feel sorry for Mithali. She has served Indian cricket for 20 years. She scored runs, she won player of the match in both matches. You have to pick your best player for the knockouts. You needed the experience and expertise of Mithali Raj,” Gavaskar said in an event.

After facing an 8 wicket humiliating defeat against the English side, the women’s team selection panel and team management had said that they didn’t want to alter the winning combination. But the legend cricketer, Sunil Gavaskar, raised his voice against the management’s decision and said that Mithali should have been in the playing XI for World T20I semi-finals. The 35-year-old cricketer has scored two half-centuries in both of her appearances in the tournament.

Sunil Gavaskar compered Mithali Raj with Virat Kohli and said that Mithali, inform and most experienced player, was injured for one game but fit for the next game. Just imagine the situation for a men’s game. If Virat Kohli gets injured for one game and then is fit for the knockout, will you leave him out?

A day ago, an e-mail, written by Mithali Raj to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, went viral on the internet in which, she accused coach women’s team coach Ramesh Powar and CoA member Diana Edulji for trying to destroy her career.

