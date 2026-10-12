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Home > Sports News > Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the BCCI for scheduling India A matches alongside the Ranji Trophy 2026-27, warning that the clash weakens domestic cricket. The former India captain wants the board to prioritise first-class cricket and protect state teams' competitiveness.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed BCCI for scheduling India A matches with Ranji Trophy 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Sunil Gavaskar slammed BCCI for scheduling India A matches with Ranji Trophy 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 14:50 IST

Sunil Gavaskar vs BCCI: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling India A matches alongside the Ranji Trophy, warning that the overlap could compromise the quality of India’s premier first-class competition.

The 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season got underway on 11 October with the first round of matches coinciding with the third and final one-day game between India an and Australia A. The clash meant many notable names in Indian domestic cricket, such as Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were not able to turn out for their states.

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Sunil Gavaskar Wants BCCI to Prioritise Ranji Trophy

In his column for Mid-Day, Gavaskar admitted India an encounters has helped pinpoint who tends to be able to perform at the international stage. Even so, he felt those games shouldn’t come in return for the domestic competition.

The celebrated batsman feels the BCCI should give the Ranji Trophy due recognition and not devalue it by scheduling conflicting assignments.

“There is a case for more A team matches, but not when the domestic competitions, especially the Ranji Trophy, are on,” Gavaskar wrote.

He also pointed out that a feeble home opposition can skew individual records. Batsmen may pile up huge series of runs and bowlers may record big wickets against a reduced opposition, but this doesn’t necessarily equate to international success.

Gavaskar noted that there are many big-name performers in the Ranji Trophy who have failed after getting opportunities with the Indian team. According to the former cricketer, India A matches can help distinguish players who are ready for international cricket from those who excel primarily at the domestic level.

India A Tour of New Zealand Raises Further Concerns

The scheduling debate is expected to continue later this month, when the India A team travels to New Zealand for three unofficial Tests. This assignment could once again leave state teams without players competing in the Ranji Trophy.

Also Read: Pakistan Emergency: PCB Shifts President’s Trophy Matches From Peshawar and Abbottabad Amid Political Unrest

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Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

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Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

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Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

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Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition
Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition
Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition
Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition
Sunil Gavaskar Goes After BCCI For Schedule India A Matches Alongside Ranji Trophy | Asks Indian Board to Stop Compromising First Class Competition

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