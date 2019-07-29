Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar questions Virat Kohli's position as the skipper after World Cup 2019. He said MSD Prasad-led selection committee appeared to be as lame ducks.

Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the BCCI selection committee questioning the reappointment of Virat Kohli as a captain for the Indian team. Gavaskar seemed dissatisfied the way BCCI chose the squad for the upcoming series against for the West Indies tour. He questioned how Virat Kohli can automatically continue his position as skipper even after his appointment ended after the World Cup. Gavaskar said BCCI should at least have a formal meeting to reappoint Virat Kohli as a skipper for the Indian squad.

70-year-old Gavaskar also criticised MSK Prasad-led selection committee, calling them lame ducks.

He also questioned, if players like Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik got dropped for below expectation performance in the World Cup, then why the captain will continue despite having much below par expectations as the team didn’t even reach the finals.

Continuing his attack against the selection committee Gavaskar said, the selection committee which consists of former Indian players Devang Gandhi, Jatin Paranjape, Sarandeep Singh, Gogan Khoda and led by MSK Prasad, has lack of experience about the international cricket and that makes the impediment in their functioning. He added none of the selectors had long careers for the national team while two of them, Paranjape and Khoda didn’t even play a single test for the country.

However, MSK Prasad-led selection committee chose Virat Kohli as the captain of the Indian team across all three formats for the West Windies tour, starting from August 3. The Indian team will be playing three T20 internationals, three One-day internationals and two tests on the Carribean island.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced that they will not review the performance of the Indian team in the showpiece tournament.

