Taking a jibe at the Indian coach Ravi Shastri's statement, former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar said teams in 1980s have won matches in England and West Indies. A day ago, Ravi Shastri had claimed that the current Indian team is the best combination in last 15-20 years.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday responded to team India’s coach Ravi Shastri, who had claimed that the current Indian team is the best combination in last 15-20 years. In a statement, Sunil Gavaskar said that men in blue have registered their most victories against Sri Lanka and not in England or South Africa.

Ahead of the 5th test match against England, Ravi Shastri had said, “I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series. So the promise is there, and it’s just about getting tougher mentally. You have got to hurt when you lose matches because that’s when you look within and come out with the right kind of answers to combat such situations and get past the finishing line. One day you will if you believe.”

Responding with mocking remark, Gavaskar said teams in 1980s have won the matches against England and West Indies in their home. “In Sri Lanka, not too many Indian captains and teams have won. West Indies, England and South Africa, previous teams have won matches in the last 15-20 years. I think this was Ravi Shastri’s view and perhaps only he can speak about it. What I can say is teams in 1980s have won in England and West Indies,” Gavaskar said.

The little master further added that he does not discount wins in Sri Lanka because they are tough to beat at home, but when it comes to the count against England, South Africa and Australia the number are not strong enough.

“India have won in England before but have never won a series in South Africa and Australia.”

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More