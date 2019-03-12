Sunil Gavaskar says chance for England to win World Cup 2019: Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday said that team England have a chance to win upcoming World cup 2019. Gavaskar said that if the history of the past two World cups is considered, there is a very good chance for England to win the World cup. He maintained that the team have changed a lot after their early exit from 2015 ICC's mega-event and have strengthened its fold.

Sunil Gavaskar says chance for England to win World Cup 2019:Sunil Manohar Gavaskar on Tuesday predicted that England would emerge victorious in the World Cup 2019. With just two and a half months to go for International Cricket Council’s (ICC) mega-event, Gavaskar said that if the history of past two World cups is considered, there is a very good chance for England to win the World cup. Cricket commentator explained that 2011 ICC’s grand event was won by host nation India and in 2015, the trophy was lifted by hosts Australia. The ICC event would start from May 30 to July 14.

Former batsman added that he is not saying England would certainly win, but they have a chance since they are hosting the World Cup. In last month, Gavaskar had referred England as favourites. He believes after England’s early exit from the 2015 World Cup, the team have changed a lot and have strengthened its fold. It is pertinent to mention that England have never won the 50-over tournament.

Former Australian captain Shane Warne Warne on Tuesday also referred England and India as favourites because of the cricket they played.

In the 2011 World Cup, India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named player of the tournament. For the first time, the 2011 grand event had seen two Asian teams playing the final. Also, Australia did not make it to finals since 1992.

Similarly, the 2015 World Cup was won by Australia after defeating New Zealand at Melbourne Cricket Ground. This was the fifth title for hosts. Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc was adjudged man of the series.

The first match of the upcoming World Cup would be played between England and South Africa. India would play first match against South Africa on June 05. A total of 10 teams would be featuring in the event.

S Gavaskar: If you go by history of past 2-3 World Cups,in 2011 host nation India won World Cup,in 2015 host nation Australia won. In 2019 there's a very good chance England will win World Cup. I'm not saying they'll win,I'm saying there's a very good chance they'll win World Cup pic.twitter.com/JWVK0E1LxJ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More