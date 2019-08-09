Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said, the rumored rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won't stop even after 20 years and it is probably made up by any frustrated player in the dressing-room.

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar said that the rumored story of an alleged rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is quite indistinguishable from the rumors which were spread between himself and World-Cup winning Indian captain Kapil Dev during his playing days.

After Team India’s shocking loss in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019, a rift story between skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma were revolved before the Indian squad departed for the West Indies tour.

Gavaskar said these rumors are usually spread by someone who is not successful and well-wisher in the dressing-room. He added frustrated players in the squad gives such wings to stories like this. Gavaskar said, whoever spread this rumor is definitely not a well-wisher of the Indian cricket and his jealousy and envy can harm Indian cricket in future.

Gavaskar wrote in a column for Sportstar on Thursday, where he said, back in 1984-85 when Kapil Dev was dropped for a Test between India and England, the blame was put on him while it was a decision of the then member of the selection committee, Hanumant Singh.

Gavaskar said, this rumor won’t stop even after 20 years later but as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both are professionals, they will put their heads down and will go out to win matches for India.

Earlier, the 70-year-old former cricketer criticized Indian selectors by calling them lame ducks over Virat Kohli’s reappointment as India captain without any formal meeting.

