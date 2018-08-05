Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday shared his expert advice with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli ahead of the second test match in Lords, London. The little master said that Virat Kohli should add one more batsman in the side to strengthen the batting line up against the swing bowling attack.

Former Indian captain and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has adviced skipper Virat Kohli to play with an extra batsman in the second test match against England at Lord’s in London starting from Thursday. The little master shared his expert advice after the team India faced a defeat in the Birmingham test match.

“I always believe that in overseas conditions, you need to play an additional batsman. They got to believe in themselves that they can do well. I believe in this team,” said Sunny Gavaskar.

In another statement, Sunil Gavaskar said that defeat in the first test match was the result of lack of serious practice. Batsmen’s poor technique against swinging deliveries thoroughly exposed teams weakness.

“It was no preparation at all. I can understand that you need to switch off after a series but that can’t be five days at a stretch. It can be three plus three-day breaks between matches but not five days,” he added.

Gavaskar also criticised the players for changing an official first-class game into a glorified practice session.

“They should have played at least two three-day games and proper first-class games. Not 18 players but 11 players. They should have prepared in such a manner to give themselves a chance in the Test match. They cancelled a warm-up game in South Africa and were thrashed in the first two Tests,” he said.

Earlier the day, England announced their team for the second test. Team management has made 2 big changes to the side as Chris Woakes and Ollie Pope will be replacing Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan for Lord’s test.

