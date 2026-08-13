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Home > Sports News > Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

India’s World Test Championship campaign enters a crucial phase with a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Sunil Gavaskar has warned Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir’s side against complacency, stressing the importance of winning both Tests to strengthen WTC Final qualification hopes.

Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Sunil Gavaskar, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill in frame. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 09:11 IST

India vs Sri Lanka: India national cricket team gears up to face Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series away from home as WTC Final Qualification remains in focus. Gautam Gambhir, who has had a poor time so far as the head coach of the Indian team in the longest format, will have his task cut out against Sri Lanka. The coach and his team have been warned by former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. With four wins and four losses in nine matches, India cannot afford any slip-ups in the two tests against Sri Lanka, with the series against tougher opponents set to follow. 

The test series starting on the 15th August will serve as a huge challenge to the Shubman Gill-led unit. Missing key pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowling attack would be led by the spinners in conditions where fast bowlers have historically not had a major role.

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Sunil Gavaskar Issues Warning For Team India

Former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar issued a warning for the Indian team ahead of the test series against Sri Lanka. Gavaskar pointed out that Sri Lanka remains a strong team at home. While India has won their last two series in the island nation, their recent struggles against spin bowlers have made matters tough for Gautam Gambhir and co. 

In his Sportstar column, Gavaskar said, “The two-match series in Sri Lanka won’t be easy, as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team. Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC Final.”

Sunil Gavaskar: Prioritize Team’s Goals Ahead of Individuals

Sunil Gavaskar also made a point for the Indian team to prioritize the team’s success over individuals. This is something that even the present head coach, Gambhir, has also advocated for. “To be able to do so (win both tests) requires loads of effort and also some luck but, above all, the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be,” Gavaskar added. 

India vs Sri Lanka: WTC Final Qualification in Focus

World Test Championship Final qualification remains in focus for both teams ahead of the two-match Test series. For India, winning both tests is a crucial priority. The Shubman Gill-led side’s next assignments include two tests against New Zealand (away) and five tests against Australia (home). The two assignments could prove to be tricky, with India not having a good track record in New Zealand. Meanwhile, the recent home record also does not give much positive against a team of Australia’s stature. 

Also Read: AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Australia vs Bangladesh Venue, Squads, Date, Time, Live Streaming And TV Details — All You Need to Know

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Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus
Tags: gautam gambhirindia vs sri lankashubman gillSunil Gavaskar

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Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

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Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

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Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus
Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus
Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus
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