Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Heart: Struggling Vinod Kambli Secures Monthly Allowance

Former cricketer Vinod Kambli has recently faced a storm of health issues and financial hardship. The former India international, known for his explosive left-handed batting and early days with childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, has been quietly fighting battles off the field.

In December 2024, Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Thane with a urinary infection and cramps. While his physical condition raised concerns, it was also a stark reminder of his financial instability.

A Promise Made and Kept

Recognizing his difficult situation, Sunil Gavaskar stepped up.

During the inauguration of coach Ramakant Achrekar’s memorial at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park in December, Gavaskar made a commitment to help. That promise has now materialized.

According to a media report, Gavaskar’s CHAMPS Foundation will provide Kambli with a monthly allowance of ₹30,000. In addition, he will receive ₹30,000 annually to support his medical needs.

The two cricket veterans also crossed paths at the Wankhede Stadium during the venue’s 50th anniversary celebration earlier this year—a moment that perhaps rekindled old camaraderie and care.

A Marriage Tested by Time and Circumstances

Kambli’s personal life, too, has been under pressure.

Earlier in January, his wife Andrea Hewitt disclosed that she had filed for divorce in 2023 but later withdrew it. The reason? Her husband’s vulnerable condition.

In a podcast hosted by journalist Suryanshi Pandey, Andrea shared emotional details of her decision.

“He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me,” she said.

Support from the Cricketing Community

As Kambli continues to recover, Gavaskar’s timely financial support shines as an example of how the cricketing community can rally around its own.

It’s a gesture not just of money, but of humanity—reminding fans that even legends sometimes need saving graces off the field.

