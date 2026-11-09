Sunil Gavaskar’s Big Virat Kohli 100-Century Take, Says Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Could Have Faced Fan Backlash

Virat Kohli 100 International Centuries: Sunil Gavaskar has sparked a debate around Virat Kohli’s pursuit of 100 international hundreds, suggesting that Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer could have faced a difficult decision had the star batter moved closer to the milestone during India’s ODI chase against New Zealand. Gavaskar believes a teammate sacrificing personal runs to help Kohli reach the landmark would be celebrated by Indian fans, provided the team’s victory was not compromised.

Kohli smashed 74 off 51 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand, playing a crucial role in India’s run chase. However, Gavaskar has raised an interesting possibility: what if Kohli had remained unbeaten and moved into the 90s while India were closing in on victory?

Writing in his column for Mid-Day, the legendary batter discussed whether teammates should make allowances for a historic individual milestone when the match result is not under threat.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Teammate’s Sacrifice For Virat Kohli

Gavaskar acknowledged the importance Indian cricket fans attach to records and suggested that helping Kohli reach 100 international centuries could become a collective moment of celebration.

“Indians have always been fond of records and so there’s always a debate about the rights and wrongs of going for it. One thing for sure that 99% of those who say they don’t play for records are actually incapable talent and temperament wise of setting any and so it’s easy for them to say so,” Gavaskar wrote.

“There is not a single Indian cricket fan who does not want Kohli to get to 100 international centuries. We are all cheering for him to get there and so, if there’s an occasion where some other teammate sacrifices his runs to allow him the chance to get there, the glory will not be just Kohli’s but for all Indian cricket fans too,” he added.

Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer Could Have Faced Fan Backlash

Gavaskar also suggested that India’s captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could have found themselves in an awkward position had Kohli remained close to his century during the closing stages of the chase.

The duo might have had to balance finishing the match quickly against giving Kohli an opportunity to reach the landmark. Such a decision could have attracted criticism from fans, particularly on social media.

However, Kohli’s dismissal for 74 meant Gill and Iyer avoided that situation.

“Kohli got out in the 70s. Gill and Iyer were thus spared any blowback if the winning runs had been hit with Kohli unbeaten in the 90s. Yes, it’s a team game, but it’s also good for the team if one of its members, especially a star player, gets to a personal milestone without affecting the team’s chances of winning,” Gavaskar pointed out.

Virat Kohli Chasing Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record

Kohli currently has 86 international centuries and is pursuing a record that remains exclusive to Sachin Tendulkar, the only batter to have scored 100 international hundreds.

Having retired from Test and T20I cricket, Kohli now represents India only in ODIs. His pursuit of the historic milestone remains a major talking point, with Gavaskar’s comments adding another interesting dimension to the debate.