Sunil Gavaskar’s IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 after a week-long pause following heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement last week, affirming its support for the nation during this time of crisis.

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces.”

Gavaskar’s Call for a Respectful Atmosphere

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives including one Nepalese citizen, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has appealed for restraint in the remaining fixtures of the tournament.

He emphasized that the IPL should focus solely on the game, without any additional fanfare or spectacle.

“What I would really like to see is, these are the last few matches. I think we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely… because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like all the show-sha baji that goes with it to not be there. Just the game to be played. Let there be crowd but no music. Let’s not have the DJs screaming in the middle of an over. None of that,” Gavaskar said in a media report.

He added that minimizing the entertainment elements like music and cheerleaders would be a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives.

“Let’s just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones.”

BCCI Leaves Player Participation to Franchises

While the tournament will resume in Bengaluru on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders, questions remain about the return of overseas players.

The BCCI has not made any formal announcement regarding international player participation and has delegated the responsibility to the franchises.

Many foreign players had flown back to their home countries following the suspension of the league on May 9, a decision made after Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks along the border.

Though India’s defense systems successfully intercepted the attacks, the league was paused as a safety measure.

IPL Returns with Uncertainty but Determination

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding player availability, preparations for the final leg of the IPL are in full swing.

The final match is scheduled for June 3, and the cricketing world will be watching how the league balances celebration of the sport with the country’s collective grief.

“We are not in a position to comment at the moment. The franchises are better placed to provide details about who is coming and who isn’t,” a BCCI official said.

