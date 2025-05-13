Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Sunil Gavaskar’s IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved

Sunil Gavaskar’s IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved

He added that minimizing the entertainment elements like music and cheerleaders would be a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives.

Sunil Gavaskar’s IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved

Sunil Gavaskar's IPL Message: No DJs, Dancing Girls Out of Respect for the Bereaved


The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 after a week-long pause following heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement last week, affirming its support for the nation during this time of crisis.

“At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces.”

Gavaskar’s Call for a Respectful Atmosphere

Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives including one Nepalese citizen, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has appealed for restraint in the remaining fixtures of the tournament.

He emphasized that the IPL should focus solely on the game, without any additional fanfare or spectacle.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“What I would really like to see is, these are the last few matches. I think we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely… because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like all the show-sha baji that goes with it to not be there. Just the game to be played. Let there be crowd but no music. Let’s not have the DJs screaming in the middle of an over. None of that,” Gavaskar said in a media report.

He added that minimizing the entertainment elements like music and cheerleaders would be a fitting tribute to those who lost their lives.

“Let’s just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. No dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones.”

BCCI Leaves Player Participation to Franchises

While the tournament will resume in Bengaluru on May 17 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Kolkata Knight Riders, questions remain about the return of overseas players.

The BCCI has not made any formal announcement regarding international player participation and has delegated the responsibility to the franchises.

Many foreign players had flown back to their home countries following the suspension of the league on May 9, a decision made after Pakistan launched missile and drone attacks along the border.

Though India’s defense systems successfully intercepted the attacks, the league was paused as a safety measure.

IPL Returns with Uncertainty but Determination

Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding player availability, preparations for the final leg of the IPL are in full swing.

The final match is scheduled for June 3, and the cricketing world will be watching how the league balances celebration of the sport with the country’s collective grief.

“We are not in a position to comment at the moment. The franchises are better placed to provide details about who is coming and who isn’t,” a BCCI official said.

ALSO READ: Why Virat Kohli Avoided Practice Matches? Ex-India Coach Reveals All

 

Filed under

BCCI ipl Operation Sindoor Sunil Gavaskar

newsx

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call
Senate Minority Leader Ch

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane
The Union government has

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?
Russia launched a modest

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul
newsx

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops
Trump endorsed Jack Ciatt

Trump Endorses Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey GOP Primary for Governor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Jos Buttler And Will Jacks’ IPL 2025 Future Uncertain As ECB Makes Big Call

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Schumer to Block DOJ Nominees Over Trump’s Planned Acceptance of Qatari Plane

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Government Withdraws Ban on YouTube News Channel- Why Was The Ban Imposed?

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

MEA Asserts: Indus Waters Treaty Talks with Pakistan on Hold Until Terrorism Support Stops

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom