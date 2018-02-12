Nice forward Mario Balotelli was handed a yellow card for complaining to the match referee about receiving racist slurs from fans at the Stade Gaston-Gérard during his side's encounter with Dajon in French Ligue 1. The former Liverpool FC and AC Milan striker's appeal was not only rejected but he was also awarded with a booking in the 74th minute of the game by match referee Nicolas Rainville. Speaking after the match Nice president said that he was outraged by the incident where the former Italian international was booked for being vocal about racism in football.

In one of the appalling incident coming from the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, Nice striker Mario Balotelli was surprisingly handed a yellow card for complaining to the match referee about receiving racist slurs from Dijon fans at the Stade Gaston-Gérard. The former Liverpool FC and AC Milan forward tried raising his voice towards the discontent Dijon fans started giving him during the course of the match with match referee Nicolas Rainville. Unperturbed by the protest the referee not only rejected Balotelli's appeal but also awarded with a booking in the 74th minute of the game.

After the dreadful incident, Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere raised questions on how games in the French league are officiated by match referees. Rivere told club’s official website that he was outraged by the incident where the former Italian international was booked for being vocal about racism in football. The Nice president said that it was the fourth time where his club were down to 10 men this season. “This is now the fourth consecutive match that we feel that we have played with 11 against 12. The refereeing differences from one match to another are incomprehensible,” Rivere was quoted as saying.

Nice president lashed out on the referees and highlighted their injustice of previous games. Rivere said Nice were not awarded a penalty for a reckless foul and tonight was just the same. “Last week, we didn’t get a penalty for a clumsy foul in the box and tonight, Dijon get one for a slight push, a hand on a shoulder, like we see at every dead ball scenario, just because the players falls to the floor,” Rivere added.