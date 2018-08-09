The Supreme Court on Thursday granted full memberships to Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Mumbai Cricket Association, Vidarbha Cricket Association, Railways, Services and varsities association. The Supreme Court approved the BCCI constitution with modifications and rejected the one-state one-vote recommendation made by the Lodha panel.

The apex court also granted full membership to Railways, Services and Association of Universities in BCCI. Their membership was cancelled by the Supreme Court earlier on the recommendation of Lodha panel. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) is the national governing body for cricket in India.

In May, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra asked the state government to submit their suggestions on the draft constitution for BCCI.

