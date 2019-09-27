Suresh Raina, known for his energetic fielding and explosive batting targeting next year's World T20 as his comeback stage. He said he can bat at the No 4 spot for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Suresh Raina, known for his explosive batting in the T20 format, targeted the much-debated No 4 spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming World T20. The 32-year-old left-handed batsman on Friday said that he believed that he can bat at the No 4 position for team India in the T20 World Cup. Raina, who last played for the national team in 2018, targeting a comeback with two successive T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021. The No 4 spot in the batting line-up is the hot topic in the Indian cricket fraternity in the last two years. The team management tried Amabati Rayadu in the position for some time and since the World Cup in England, young Vijay Shankar was handed the responsibility to bat at the spot. But, Shankar got injured during the tournament, the team management has appointed Delhi-batsman Rishabh Pant to play at the spot.

Pant could not live up to the expectations of the selectors and has been facing criticism from the fans. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman played some poor shot and threw away his wicket quite a few times. Raina, who has scored 5,615 ODI and 1,605 T20I runs, said Pant looked confused and seniors of the team need to have some conversation with the young left-handed batsman.

The left-handed batsman, who is considered as one of most energetic fielders in Indian cricket, mentioned that former India skipper MS Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him and might be proven a worthy asset for the Indian team in the upcoming World T20.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App