World-Cup winning India batsman Suresh Raina is expected to be sidelined from competitive cricket during the initial stage of India’s 2019-20 domestic season. 32-years-old Suresh Raina underwent knee surgery in the Netherlands’s Amsterdam on Friday and will be rested at least three to six weeks for recovery.

The Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) said on Friday, Suresh Raina had been suffering from a knee problem during the last few months, he had undergone surgery to recover the issue.

Suresh Raina has last appeared for India in July 2018 in England in a limited-overs series. Raina also played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2019. Raina had not been in his best form this season as he managed to score 383 runs in his 17 IPL match appearances at an average of 23.93. He had been struggling with consistency throughout the last season as he scored less than 400 runs for the first time in 3 seasons.

India’s domestic season is beginning this month with Duleep Trophy which will be played in Bengaluru from August 17. Raina’s name has not been announced in any of the three sides- India Green, India Blue, India Red.

Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is the 50-over domestic tournament beginning from September 24. However, Raina, who represents Uttar Pradesh might make his return in the tournament.

After Vijay Hazare Trophy, Deodhar Trophy will commence following which Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament will be conducted. India’s domestic Test cricket tournament- Ranji Tournament will kick off from December 9 to March 13, 2020.

