Thursday, February 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy

While India’s spin-heavy squad makes sense for the Dubai conditions, Badrinath believes Kuldeep’s role will be crucial to India’s success, leaving Jadeja’s place in the team uncertain as the tournament approaches.

‘Surprised’ By Jadeja’s Selection: Badrinath Questions Allrounder’s Role In Champions Trophy


Former India cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath has expressed surprise over the selection of allrounder Ravindra Jadeja in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, raising questions about the left-arm spinner’s place in the playing XI.

Jadeja, who hasn’t played an ODI since the 2023 World Cup final, has been included alongside two other left-arm spinners – Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel – for the tournament. Badrinath, who shared the dressing room with Jadeja at Chennai Super Kings, questioned the rationale behind picking the 35-year-old allrounder when there is already stiff competition for spots in the playing XI.

“There are a few spots which are a little bit tricky,” Badrinath said on Star Sports. “I am honestly surprised Ravindra Jadeja is in the squad. I didn’t expect him to be in the squad because there is very little space for him in the XI. So why would you actually take a player in the squad who might not feature in the actual playing XI? So that is a little bit tricky.”

Jadeja’s return to the squad follows his exclusion from the India squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka in August 2024, a series in which senior players were included but Jadeja was left out in favor of Patel and Washington Sundar. However, the allrounder has made his way back into the team for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy, despite not featuring in the recent ODI action.

Dubai’s Spin-Friendly Conditions Influence Selection

India’s selection of three left-arm spinners, including Jadeja, comes as a strategic move considering all Champions Trophy matches will be held in Dubai, a venue known for assisting spin bowlers. Still, Badrinath questioned the rationale behind selecting Jadeja, given the competition for spots in the middle order and the spin department.

Kuldeep Yadav’s Importance

Badrinath also noted that Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion would be crucial for India’s success in the tournament. “Kuldeep is brave. He is the best option to go to in the middle overs. We have seen many of these foreign teams find it hard to read a bowler like Kuldeep,” Badrinath said, suggesting the left-arm wrist spinner could be key to India’s chances of winning the Champions Trophy.

India’s squad for the Champions Trophy includes a strong contingent of spinners, with Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja all expected to play a role in the tournament. However, as Badrinath pointed out, Jadeja’s place in the playing XI remains uncertain, given the abundance of spin options available.

As India heads into the tournament, all eyes will be on how the selection of these spinners, including Jadeja, will affect the team’s strategy and lineup in the high-stakes Champions Trophy matches.

Filed under

Kuldeep Yadav Ravindra Jadeja

