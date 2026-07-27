Suryakumar Yadav Car Collection: From Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to Porsche 911 Turbo, Check India’s World Cup Winning Captain’s High-Profile Garage

Suryakumar Yadav Car Collection: India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav is widely admired for his fearless batting and 360-degree strokeplay, but away from the cricket field he is equally passionate about luxury automobiles. Over the years, the stylish batter has built an enviable garage featuring some of the world’s most premium SUVs, sports cars and luxury MPVs. From the iconic Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to the high-performance Porsche 911 Turbo, here’s a look at the high-profile car collection owned by one of India’s biggest cricket stars.

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is among the most recognizable luxury performance SUVs in the world and one of the standout vehicles in Suryakumar Yadav’s garage. Powered by a handcrafted 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine producing around 585 hp and 850 Nm of torque, the SUV combines remarkable off-road capability with exceptional on-road performance. It also features adaptive AMG suspension, permanent all-wheel drive and a premium cabin loaded with cutting-edge technology.

Porsche 911 Turbo

Another prized possession in Suryakumar Yadav’s collection is the Porsche 911 Turbo. Regarded as one of the finest sports cars ever built, the latest hybrid-assisted 3.6-litre flat-six Twin eTurbo powertrain develops up to 711 PS and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in approximately 2.5 seconds while reaching a top speed of around 322 km/h. Its luxurious cabin, advanced aerodynamics and razor-sharp handling make it a dream machine for performance enthusiasts.

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender adds rugged capability to the Indian captain’s collection. Designed for both urban comfort and extreme off-road adventures, the Defender comes equipped with permanent all-wheel drive, sophisticated Terrain Response systems and powerful petrol and diesel engine options. A premium interior packed with digital technology further enhances its appeal as a practical luxury SUV.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d

Suryakumar Yadav also owns the Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, Mercedes’ flagship luxury SUV. Known for its refined diesel performance, spacious three-row seating and advanced comfort features, the GLS 400d is built for long-distance touring. The SUV combines premium craftsmanship with cutting-edge infotainment and driver-assistance technologies, making it one of the most luxurious family vehicles available.

Toyota Vellfire

Completing his impressive collection is the Toyota Vellfire, a luxury hybrid MPV designed with passenger comfort as its top priority. It features plush leather seats with memory foam, dual sunroofs, tri-zone climate control and a host of advanced safety technologies including adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist and a pre-collision system. Its efficient 2.5-litre hybrid powertrain makes it a practical yet premium addition to Suryakumar Yadav’s garage.

A Garage That Reflects Style and Performance

Suryakumar Yadav’s car collection perfectly mirrors his personality on the cricket field—bold, dynamic and modern. From the ultra-luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG and Porsche 911 Turbo to the refined Mercedes-Benz GLS 400d, adventure-ready Land Rover Defender and chauffeur-focused Toyota Vellfire, India’s World Cup-winning captain has assembled a garage that blends performance, luxury, innovation and everyday practicality.