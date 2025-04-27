Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement

Against Lucknow Super Giants, Surya made a blistering 54 off just 28 balls, peppering the innings with four fours and four sixes. His power-packed knock helped Mumbai Indians post 215 for 7 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement


Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational form in IPL 2025 has brought another milestone for the Mumbai Indians star. On Sunday (April 27), in MI’s 10th league match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Surya went past Kieron Pollard’s long-standing record to become the second-highest run-getter for the franchise.

Surya Surpasses Pollard with Style

Pollard, a MI legend, had tallied 3412 runs across 189 matches in his 13-year-long IPL career. Suryakumar, playing his 106th game for Mumbai Indians, moved one run ahead by reaching 3413.

Rohit Sharma continues to hold the top spot, with a commanding total of 5698 runs in 221 matches.

Here’s the updated list of most runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL history:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Rohit Sharma – 5698

Suryakumar Yadav – 3413

Kieron Pollard – 3412

Ambati Rayudu – 2416

Sachin Tendulkar – 2334

Surya needed 53 runs on Sunday to overtake Pollard, and he achieved it in style by launching Avesh Khan for a six on the second ball of the 18th over.

Dominating the Orange Cap Race

The moment was special for Surya not just for breaking a record. That six also brought up his 26th IPL fifty for Mumbai Indians, his third in this season alone.

With 427 runs from 10 matches so far, Surya now leads the race for the Orange Cap.

Top run-scorers in IPL 2025 currently are:

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 427

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 417

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 392

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – 377

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) – 356

Against Lucknow Super Giants, Surya made a blistering 54 off just 28 balls, peppering the innings with four fours and four sixes. His power-packed knock helped Mumbai Indians post 215 for 7 in 20 overs.

Another Record in the Bag: Fastest Indian to 4000 IPL Runs

Surya’s sparkling 54 also marked a personal landmark as he crossed 4000 IPL career runs. He became the fastest Indian in terms of balls faced to reach this milestone.

Globally, Chris Gayle remains the quickest to 4000 IPL runs, having taken just 2653 balls.

Surya’s red-hot form continues to redefine what’s possible in the world’s most glamorous T20 league, with many more records possibly waiting to tumble as the season progresses.

ALSO READ: 2028 Olympics Cricket: Steve Waugh Warns Team India Of Neighboring Threat, Not Pakistan, But…

 

Filed under

ipl Mumbai Indians suryakumar yadav

Delta passengers were for

Caught On Cam: Delta Passengers Forced to Hold Up Ceiling Mid-Flight After Collapse
newsx

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement
Russia launched 149 drone

Ukraine Reports 149 Russian Drone Attacks Following Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting
newsx

2028 Olympics Cricket: Steve Waugh Warns Team India Of Neighboring Threat, Not Pakistan, But…
newsx

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage...
Trump snubs Biden at Pope

Trump Snubs Biden At Pope Francis’ Funeral, Meets Zelensky In Private
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: Delta Passengers Forced to Hold Up Ceiling Mid-Flight After Collapse

Caught On Cam: Delta Passengers Forced to Hold Up Ceiling Mid-Flight After Collapse

Ukraine Reports 149 Russian Drone Attacks Following Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

Ukraine Reports 149 Russian Drone Attacks Following Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

2028 Olympics Cricket: Steve Waugh Warns Team India Of Neighboring Threat, Not Pakistan, But…

2028 Olympics Cricket: Steve Waugh Warns Team India Of Neighboring Threat, Not Pakistan, But…

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage...

Trump Snubs Biden At Pope Francis’ Funeral, Meets Zelensky In Private

Trump Snubs Biden At Pope Francis’ Funeral, Meets Zelensky In Private

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage With Global Legends

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Top Icons For WAVES 2025 Summit, Set To Share The Stage

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Suriya Announces His Next Project ‘Suriya46’ With Director Venky Atluri, Set To Begin Next Month

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

Kiara Advani’s Shakti Shalini Pushed Back: Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe Faces Setback

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

How Much Is Suriya Charging To Work With Venky Atluri For His Next Big Project?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s Next- Who Will The Makers Choose?

Battle Heats Up For The Lead Role Between Ananya Panday And Sreeleela For Sidharth Malhotra’s

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After