Against Lucknow Super Giants, Surya made a blistering 54 off just 28 balls, peppering the innings with four fours and four sixes. His power-packed knock helped Mumbai Indians post 215 for 7 in 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav Creates History In IPL: Overtakes Kieron Pollard In This Remarkable Achievement

Suryakumar Yadav’s sensational form in IPL 2025 has brought another milestone for the Mumbai Indians star. On Sunday (April 27), in MI’s 10th league match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Surya went past Kieron Pollard’s long-standing record to become the second-highest run-getter for the franchise.

Surya Surpasses Pollard with Style

Pollard, a MI legend, had tallied 3412 runs across 189 matches in his 13-year-long IPL career. Suryakumar, playing his 106th game for Mumbai Indians, moved one run ahead by reaching 3413.

Rohit Sharma continues to hold the top spot, with a commanding total of 5698 runs in 221 matches.

Here’s the updated list of most runs for Mumbai Indians in IPL history:

Rohit Sharma – 5698

Suryakumar Yadav – 3413

Kieron Pollard – 3412

Ambati Rayudu – 2416

Sachin Tendulkar – 2334

Surya needed 53 runs on Sunday to overtake Pollard, and he achieved it in style by launching Avesh Khan for a six on the second ball of the 18th over.

Dominating the Orange Cap Race

The moment was special for Surya not just for breaking a record. That six also brought up his 26th IPL fifty for Mumbai Indians, his third in this season alone.

With 427 runs from 10 matches so far, Surya now leads the race for the Orange Cap.

Top run-scorers in IPL 2025 currently are:

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) – 427

Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) – 417

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – 392

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) – 377

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) – 356

Another Record in the Bag: Fastest Indian to 4000 IPL Runs

Surya’s sparkling 54 also marked a personal landmark as he crossed 4000 IPL career runs. He became the fastest Indian in terms of balls faced to reach this milestone.

Globally, Chris Gayle remains the quickest to 4000 IPL runs, having taken just 2653 balls.

Surya’s red-hot form continues to redefine what’s possible in the world’s most glamorous T20 league, with many more records possibly waiting to tumble as the season progresses.

