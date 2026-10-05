Suryakumar Yadav Eyeing Team India Return? T20 World Cup Winning Captain Makes Huge Move in Domestic Circuit

Suryakumar Yadav Ranji Trophy 2026/27: Suryakumar Yadav, who last played a competitive match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is set to make his return to the field. The former T20I skipper has made himself available for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai. Suryakumar last played a first-class match in 2025 for Mumbai against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy. However, his last outing was anything but fruitful, resulting in a duck and a knock of 23 runs.

With Yadav being an IPL-exclusive player, the veteran batter will add strength and experience to the Mumbai squad. His presence in the team could help the players not just on the field but off the field as the 36-year-old brings a wealth of international experience, albeit in the shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav Set to Feature in Mumbai’s Squad For Ranji Trophy 2026/27

A report from the Times of India claimed that Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed his availability for the Ranji Trophy season to the Mumbai Cricket Association President, Ajinkya Naik. The report from the English daily quoted an MCA source. The MCA source was quoted saying, “Surya has confirmed his availability for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy to MCA president Ajinkya Naik.”

Mumbai is set to begin its Ranji Trophy season on the 11th of October against Chandigarh at home at the Wankhede Stadium. With a reported injury to Shardul Thakur, Surya’s inclusion in the team could certainly add some experience to the squad.

Suryakumar Yadav in First-Class Cricket

Having debuted in first-class cricket in 2010, Suryakumar Yadav has played 86 matches in the longest format. He has scored 5,758 runs in 144 innings at an average of more than 42. His red-ball career has seen the middle-order batter score 14 centuries and 30 fifties. Meanwhile, in his only Test appearance for the Indian team, Yadav scored eight runs in the solitary innings he batted.

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