Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Suryakumar Yadav To Captain Mumbai Indians In IPL 2025 Opener vs CSK After Hardik Pandya’s Ban

Suryakumar recently led India to a 4-1 T20I series win against England at home. However, his batting form during the series was underwhelming, with just 38 runs in five innings.

Suryakumar Yadav


Mumbai Indians (MI) have announced Suryakumar Yadav as their captain for their IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Regular skipper Hardik Pandya will miss the high-voltage clash due to a one-match suspension imposed for a slow over-rate offence during IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya Banned for One Match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enforced the suspension after MI were found guilty of maintaining a slow over rate during their last league match of IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants. Since it was Hardik’s third over-rate offence, he was not only fined 30% of his match fee but also handed a one-match ban, ruling him out of MI’s season opener in IPL 2025.

Addressing the issue, Pandya stated in MI’s pre-season press conference in Mumbai, “That is out of my control. Last year, what occurred is a part of the sport. We bowled the last over 2-2.5 minutes late, and I was not aware of the consequences. It was unfortunate, but the rules are there, and I have to go with the process.”

Suryakumar Yadav to Captain Mumbai Indians

With Hardik Pandya unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20 captain, will take charge of MI. “Surya leads India as well. When I am not there, he is the ideal choice in this format and an exciting one as well,” Pandya said, showing confidence in his deputy.

Jasprit Bumrah to Miss Start of IPL 2025

In another setback for Mumbai Indians, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s return date remains uncertain. According to MI’s global head of performance, Mahela Jayawardene, Bumrah is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after suffering a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January 2025.

“Jasprit Bumrah is at the NCA. We have to wait and see their feedback on him. At the moment, it is going well; the progress is on a day-to-day basis,” Jayawardene stated during the press conference.

MI captain Hardik Pandya acknowledged Bumrah’s absence as a major challenge but emphasized the positive impact of having the experienced bowler in the dressing room.

The much-anticipated Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash will mark the beginning of MI’s IPL 2025 campaign. With Suryakumar Yadav at the helm and Hardik Pandya set to return in the next match, MI will aim to start the season on a strong note despite missing key players like Bumrah.

ALSO READ: Swiss Open 2025: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Pre-Quarters, PV Sindhu Suffers First-Round Exit

