Sunday, September 29, 2024
Suryakumar Yadav To Lead India In T20I Series Against Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-member T20I squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh following the end of the ongoing two-match Test series.

Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma have been picked as the wicketkeeper-batters in the side.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returned to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players who will accompany with him in the tour will be Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included in the squad as the all-rounders.
Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been picked as the spinners of the team, whereas Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are added in the team as seamers.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other in the three-match T20I series.
The first-match of the series will be played at Gwalior on October 6 followed by the second and the third matches to be played on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

