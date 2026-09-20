Suryakumar Yadav To Part Ways With Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2027? Ex-India T20I Skipper Breaks Silence On Rumours

With a few rumours spreading in the last few months that Suryakumar Yadav might part ways with the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027, the star batter himself has addressed the rumours indirectly. Is the veteran cricketer no longer going to be part of the Mumbai Indians from the next season of IPL? Here’s what Suryakumar has to say.

Will Suryakumar Yadav part ways with the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027?

The rumours that the right-hander will not play for the Mumbai Indians from the next edition of the lucrative league stemmed from Suryakumar will no longer be part of RISE Worldwide, given he has been associated with the same since 2021. Given RISE Worldwide is owned by Reliance Industries, it was rumoured that the former Indian captain will no longer ply his trade for the five-time champions. RISE management is notably involved in Sports and sponsorship consulting and athlete and talent management. While appearing on the latest episode of Humans in Bombay, the 36-year-old had strongly suggested he is going nowhere, stating:

“When I put my step in Wankhede again, it will be my 10th year in Mumbai Indians, it’s a beautiful journey, I am always excited, it’s a festival, I double excited to play for the franchise and if you check my blood, it might be blue.”

He was part of the Mumbai Indians from 2011 to 2013 and returned to the same franchise in 2018. In that time, the Mumbai-born cricketer has been a crucial part of their three title wins. The veteran is the second-highest run-getter for the franchise, aggregating 4020 runs in 127 games alongside a strike rate of 151.24 with two centuries.

Will Suryakumar Yadav be appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2027?

Meanwhile, Suryakumar will arguably be among the captaincy discussions if the Mumbai Indians decide to move on from Hardik Pandya. Pandya had a poor season both as captain and the player as the five-time champions finished ninth in the points table, managing only four wins in the competition. Suryakumar has notably led the franchise in five games, winning a couple of them.

He has had an outstanding run as the T20I captain as Team India lost no T20I series under him and went on to clinch the T20 World Cup 2026. However, poor form with the bat led to Suryakumar’s axing from the side.