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Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports

Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to remain with Mumbai Indians despite IPL transfer rumours and social media speculation. With Hardik Pandya linked to a potential exit, the former India T20I captain could emerge as MI’s captain ahead of IPL 2027.

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to continue with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to continue with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 10:54 IST

Mumbai Indians have continued to grab all the headlines in the off-season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The five-time champions have been in the middle of what appears to be the biggest transfer saga ever seen in the history of the league. The attention has been on Hardik Pandya, while there have been rumours about Suryakumar Yadav possibly leaving the team as well. Earlier in June, Suryakumar had reportedly unfollowed and followed the team on Instagram. This created huge social media buzz as he deleted multiple posts with the Mumbai Indians. However, a latest report states that the former Indian T20I skipper is set to continue with the franchise. 

Suryakumar Yadav Set to Stay With Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly set to continue with the Mumbai Indians, according to Cricket Addictor. With Hardik Pandya rumoured to be leaving the franchise, Yadav could be appointed as the captain of the decorated team for at least 2027 before the mega-auction. Suryakumar had arguably his worst season since 2021 in the IPL. Playing 13 games, he scored 270 runs in 13 games, averaging 20.76 while striking at a rate of 147.54. The MI vice-captain would aim to register a strong comeback following a poor season, which resulted in him being dropped from the Indian T20I team.

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Will Suryakumar Yadav Become New Mumbai Indians Captain?

In spite of leading the Indian T20I team for two years, including the T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav has not been given the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians. It is understandable that being sidelined from leading the side could have resulted in the Indian batter thinking about his future at the franchise. With multiple franchises looking for a skipper, Surya could have found a new home. 

However, if the report from Cricket Addictor is to be believed, then there is a possibility that the five-time champions might have offered the right-handed batter a chance to lead the five-time champions. 

Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar Warns Shubman Gill’s Team India Ahead of IND vs SL Tests as WTC Final Qualification Race Remains in Focus

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Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports
Tags: hardik pandyaIPL 2027MI CaptainMumbai Indianssuryakumar yadav

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Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports

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Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports
Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports
Suryakumar Yadav to Stay With Mumbai Indians: Will Star Batter Lead MI as Hardik Pandya Exit Rumours Grow? Reports
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