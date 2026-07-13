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Home > Sports News > Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt

Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt

Suryakumar Yadav's India comeback speculation has picked up following the team's disappointing T20I run under Shreyas Iyer. While the former T20 World Cup-winning captain is currently out of the national setup, a BCCI source has indicated that the door remains open for his return if he delivers consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav was removed from captaincy despite leading the Indian cricket team to the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav was removed from captaincy despite leading the Indian cricket team to the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 14:32 IST

Suryakumar Yadav captained the Indian men’s cricket team to T20 World Cup glory earlier this year, and that proved to be his last game in charge, as he was stripped of his captaincy. However, with the Indian team suffering six losses in seven games under the new captain, Shreyas Iyer, there seems to be another opportunity for Suryakumar to make a comeback. According to reports, a BCCI source has confirmed that the World Cup-winning captain can make a comeback in the national team based on his returns in domestic cricket. 

Suryakumar Yadav to make a comeback in national team?

Suryakumar, who led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title, has been stripped of the T20I captaincy and dropped from the squad following a lean patch with the bat ahead of India’s tour of Ireland and England. The BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain. However, India’s fortunes have dipped under Iyer’s leadership. The Men in Blue were whitewashed 2-0 by Ireland before suffering a 4-0 series defeat to England in the five-match T20I series, with the opening game ending in a no-result due to rain.

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As per a BCCI source, the apex cricket body has not ruled out a comeback for Suryakumar, and he remains in contention for selection if he consistently performs in domestic cricket, despite not being in the current plans. 

“Doors for Suryakumar Yadav are still open. He is not currently in the scheme of things, but he remains eligible to come back if he scores runs in domestic cricket consistently,” said a BCCI source.

Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy career off to a rocky start

Led by newly appointed captain Iyer, India suffered a 56-run defeat in the fifth T20I at Southampton, conceding the five-match series to England 4-0 after the opening game was washed out and ended in a no-result. The tourists had previously lost the fourth T20I by nine wickets, the third by 125 runs, and the second by four wickets. 

The defeat in England comes on the back of India’s 2-0 T20I series loss to Ireland earlier this month, which marked the country’s first-ever bilateral T20I series defeat against the Irish. England’s triumph also represents their maiden bilateral T20I series victory over India in a contest featuring two or more matches. 

India will now turn their attention to the ODI series against England, with experienced campaigners Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to the squad.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Virat Kohli Suffers Injury Scare During India’s Net Session Ahead Of England 1st ODI | WATCH

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt
Tags: bcciindia t20i teamindia vs englandIndia vs Irelandshreyas iyersuryakumar yadavSuryakumar Yadav comebackteam india

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India Captaincy Comeback on The Cards? BCCI’s Latest Stand Puts Shreyas Iyer’s Future in Doubt
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