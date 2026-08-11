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Home > Sports News > Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

Delhi High Court has rejected wrestler Sushil Kumar’s latest bail plea in the 2021 Sagar Dhankhar murder case, citing witness influence concerns.

Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case. Photo X
Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 19:15 IST

Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar has suffered another setback in the 2021 Sagar Dhankhar murder case after the Delhi High Court rejected his latest bail application.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar dismissed the wrestler’s plea on Thursday, with the court expressing concerns over his potential to influence witnesses. The issue had previously been highlighted by the Supreme Court while cancelling the bail that had earlier been granted to Sushil.

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While considering the fresh application, the High Court took into account several factors, including Sushil’s conduct before his arrest, the seriousness of the alleged offence and his ability to potentially affect the ongoing trial.

The court acknowledged the established principle that bail should generally be the norm and incarceration an exception. However, it said the circumstances of the present case were particularly serious, describing the alleged crime as a “premeditated and gruesome assault resulting in death”.

The court also noted that the prosecution’s case was supported by several pieces of evidence, including the recovery of a firearm, video footage and other substantial material that is yet to be examined during the trial.

Sushil’s legal team had sought bail by pointing to what it described as a significant change in circumstances. His counsel argued that Ashok Dhankad, the father of deceased wrestler Sagar Dhankhar, had not supported the prosecution’s case during his deposition.

The defence further highlighted that Sushil had spent more than five years in custody and argued that only formal and official witnesses remained to be examined. Based on these developments, the defence maintained that the wrestler had grounds to seek regular bail.

The Delhi Police and Sagar’s father opposed the application, contesting the arguments put forward by Sushil’s lawyers.

The High Court specifically rejected the contention that Ashok Dhankad’s testimony represented a sufficient change in circumstances. The judge said the interpretation of his deposition would ultimately have to be left to the trial court.

“Whether the deposition of Ashok Dhankad (deceased’s father) does or doesn’t support the prosecution is, moreover, a matter of appreciation of evidence that must await the outcome by the trial court,” the court said.

The judge further held that the development could not override the concerns previously identified by the Supreme Court.

“It can’t be treated as a change in circumstances sufficient to unlock the door that the Supreme Court closed. In these circumstances, this court isn’t persuaded that the petitioner has made out a case either for a genuine change in circumstances within the meaning of the liberty reserved by the Supreme Court, or, independently, for the grant of regular bail,” the court added.

Sushil, one of India’s most successful Olympic wrestlers, therefore remains in custody as the trial in the high-profile murder case continues.

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Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case
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Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case

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Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case
Sushil Kumar Remains in Custody as Delhi HC Rejects Fresh Bail Plea In Sagar Dhankhar Murder Case
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