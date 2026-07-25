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Home > Sports News > SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know

SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Bayern Munich begin preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against German third-division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden at the BRITA-Arena on Saturday, July 25. The fixture marks the 100th anniversary celebrations of SV Wehen Wiesbaden, who welcome the reigning Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions for a special occasion. So ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including Live Streaming and other key details.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know
SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 18:01 IST

SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Bayern Munich begin preparations for the 2026-27 season with a preseason friendly against German third-division side SV Wehen Wiesbaden at the BRITA-Arena on Saturday, July 25. The fixture marks the 100th anniversary celebrations of SV Wehen Wiesbaden, who welcome the reigning Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions for a special occasion. Vincent Kompany is expected to use the match to assess his squad ahead of the new campaign, while the hosts will be eager to test themselves against one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Match Details

  • Match: SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
  • Venue: BRITA-Arena, Wiesbaden, Germany
  • Local Time: 3:30 PM CEST
  • India Time (IST): 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Live on TV?

The preseason friendly will not be televised on free-to-air television. Fans will need an official club subscription to watch the match live.

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How to Watch SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live exclusively on FC Bayern TV PLUS, available through the official FC Bayern website and the club’s mobile application. A valid subscription is required to access the live stream.

BRITA-Arena Stadium Report

The BRITA-Arena traditionally provides an excellent footballing surface suitable for quick passing and attacking football. As this is Bayern Munich’s opening preseason fixture, both sides are expected to rotate heavily, making the contest an opportunity for youngsters and new signings to impress rather than a tactically intense encounter.

Predicted Lineups

SV Wehen Wiesbaden Predicted XI: Florian Stritzel; Sascha Mockenhaupt, Florian Hübner, Justin Janitzek, Ole Wohlers; Donny Bogićević, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou; Robin Kalem, Tarik Gözüsirin, Lukas Schleimer; Moritz Flotho.

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Sven Ulreich; Sacha Boey, Tarek Buchmann, Hiroki Ito, Adam Aznou; João Palhinha, Tom Bischof; Paul Wanner, Lennart Karl, Gabriel Vidović; Jonah Kusi-Asare.

Team Stats

  • Bayern Munich are the reigning Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal champions.
  • SV Wehen Wiesbaden compete in Germany’s 3. Liga.
  • The match forms part of SV Wehen Wiesbaden’s 100th-anniversary celebrations.
  • This will be Bayern Munich’s opening preseason fixture ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Match Prediction

Despite likely rotating their squad throughout the match, Bayern Munich possess significantly greater quality across every position. Players such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise and Joshua Kimmich should provide enough attacking threat to overcome the hosts comfortably. SV Wehen Wiesbaden will look to stay compact and frustrate Bayern, but the Bundesliga champions are expected to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities.

Prediction: SV Wehen Wiesbaden 0-4 Bayern Munich

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SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know
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SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know
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SV Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich Club Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Team Stats, Prediction And All You Need to Know
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