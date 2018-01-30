Swansea vs Arsenal live streaming is easy as it can be simply watched on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app. The Premier League match will be telecast on Star Select 2 and Star Select HD at 01:15 AM India time on January 31, 2018.

All eyes will be on Henrikh Mkhitaryan who is touted to make his debut against Swansea

Arsenal will start their first Premier League match against Swansea on Tuesday night since the high-profile sale of talisman Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United. Subsequently, the anticipation among North London loyalists will be at its pinnacle for it will be the debut game of Arsenal’s newest recruit Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Armenian is touted to start the game and it will be interesting to see how he fares against a resurging Swansea team that defeated high-flying Liverpool in their last Premier League outing.

The Swans will be looking to continue their fine run of games by securing any points from the upcoming Premier League match to be played at Liberty Stadium. On-loan midfielder Renato Ranches will miss the game while for Arsenal, Olivier Giroud will sit out as well.

How to do Swansea vs Arsenal live streaming?

The upcoming Premier League match can be seen on Hotstar.com and if you want to see the game on the go then you can access it on Hotstar app.

Swansea vs Arsenal time and day?

The football match is on October 31, 2018, and the time of the game is 01:15 AM India time. The match will be played at Liberty Stadium in Swansea.

Which TV Channel will telecast Swansea vs Arsenal match?

The Swansea vs Arsenal Premier League match can be seen live on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select HD 2.

What are the likely line-ups for Swansea vs Arsenal?

Swansea: L Fabianski; K Naughton, M van der Hoom, F Fernandez, A Mawson, M Olsson; N Dyer, L Fer, S Ki, S Clucas; J Ayew

Arsenal: P Cech; H Bellerin, L Koscielny, S Mustafi, N Monreal, S Kolasinac; A Ramsey, J Wilshere, G Xhaka, M Ozil; A Lacazette