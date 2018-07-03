Switzerland were ousted from FIFA World Cup 2018 after Forsberg's effort in the 66th minute put Sweden in the front. Scandinavians will now face either England or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland were crushed in the Round of 16 by Sweden to face ouster from the FIFA World Cup 2018

Switzerland were crushed in the Round of 16 by Sweden to face ouster from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Vladimir Petković’s men dominated in the first half but Forsberg’s effort in the 66th minute put the Scandinavians in the front. The first-half was goalless with Swiss being not able to find the net despite having more possession.

This was the first-ever meeting between Sweden and Switzerland at FIFA World Cup, although they have had face-off 28 times previously.

Sweden have been lucky with Germany’s fallout and Mexico’s late collapse to have put them on top of Group F, but Switzerland paved their way to finish 2nd behind tournament favourite Brazil.

Sweden will face either England or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Updating…

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More