Sweden was a force to reckon with in their final group match with Mexico as they defeated the high-flying Mexican team 3-0 and secured top spot in the group table. Elsewhere, Germany crashed out of the world cup after suffering a 2-0 loss to Korea Republic.

Sweden pulled in a fantastic performance on Wednesday to register a memorable 3-0 win over Mexico in the final Group F match played at Ekaterinburg. With the sweet victory, the European team advanced to the round of 16 stages and usurped Mexico from the top spot in the group table of FIFA World Cup. Despite the defeat, the South American side secured the round of 16 berth as well. Elsewhere in the other group match, Germany succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of the Korea Republic and both the teams were ousted from the world cup after failing to secure the top two spots in the table.

Mexico entered the match as favourites to win but it was Sweden that flourished in the game. An attacking and dynamic display by Sweden kept the Mexican threat at bay and challenged them time and again during the entirety of the first half.

It was in the second half that the European team shifted the tides and completely dismantled a resolute-looking Mexican team. Sweden’s Augustinsson popped in the box and gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.

After 12 minutes, the referee presented Sweden with an opportunity to double their lead after halting the play and pointing at the penalty spot after a foul by Mexico. Granqvist stepped up to take the penalty and duly converted it.

Mexico’s Alvarez piled more misery on his team after scoring an own goal to gift a 3-0 lead to Sweden which eventually turned out to be the final scoreline in the match.

It was a historic win for Sweden as they advanced from the group stages to the round of 16 as group toppers while Mexico lost their top spot and secured the qualification to the next stage by finishing at second.

It was a sad day for German fans as their international team crashed out of the world cup after suffering a humiliating 2-0 loss to the Korea Republic. Germany became the fourth defending champions in five years to crash out of a world cup in group stages.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More