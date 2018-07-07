Sweden vs England Live streaming India Time: England and Sweden will play the quarter-final match on July 7, Saturday, at 07:30 pm IST. The live stream of the world cup game will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app. The live TV broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Gareth Southgate will be hoping Harry Kane put in a good performance against Sweden

Sweden vs England Live streaming India Time: There will be a lot at stake on Saturday evening when England will clash with Sweden in a quarter-final match. England will be hoping that captain Harry Kane put in a top-notch performance to get them through to their first World Cup semi-final berth since 1990. On the other hand, a spirited Sweden will also be looking to do what they haven’t done in the past quarter of a century.

England will be high on confidence after their 4-3 victory over Colombia on penalties and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be riding higher on that confidence. While for Sweden, the entire team is playing like an effective cohesive engine slaying the opposition with resolute performances in the world cup so far.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Sweden vs England match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the quarter-final match between Sweden vs England?

The Sweden vs England quarter-final game will be played on July 7, Saturday at 07:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Sweden vs England match will be available on Sony Ten 2 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi.

What will be the likely lineups in Sweden vs England match?

Sweden XI: Robin Olsen; Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelöf, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson; Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg; Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen

England XI: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young; Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

