Swiss Open 2025: Kidambi Srikanth Enters Pre-Quarters, PV Sindhu Suffers First-Round Exit

Two-time Olympic medalist and former world champion PV Sindhu faced another setback on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, making a first-round exit at the ongoing Swiss Open 2025. In contrast, Kidambi Srikanth battled his way into the pre-quarterfinals with a hard-fought victory in the men’s singles event.

Sindhu, currently ranked 17th in the world, suffered a 21-17, 21-19 defeat against Denmark’s world number 31, Julie Jakobsen, in a 61-minute contest. This marks her third consecutive first-round exit this season, following early departures at the Indonesia Masters and the All England Open. The 2022 Swiss Open champion had started the year with a quarterfinal finish at the India Open but has since struggled to find form.

Kidambi Srikanth Overcomes Prannoy in a Thriller

In the men’s singles draw, former world number one Kidambi Srikanth showcased resilience in his opening match against compatriot HS Prannoy. Srikanth, now ranked 49th globally, edged past Prannoy in a tightly contested encounter, winning 23-21, 23-21.

With this victory, Srikanth moves into the round of 16, where he faces a tough challenge against China’s world number six, Li Shifeng. A win in this clash could provide a much-needed boost to Srikanth, who has been striving to regain his past form.

Sankar Subramanian also impressed in the men’s singles category, breezing past Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen with a dominant 21-5, 21-16 win. He will now take on world number two Anders Antonsen in the next round.

Mixed Fortunes for Indian Shuttlers

In women’s singles, Anupama Upadhyaya and Isharani Baruah secured second-round berths. Anupama eased past Anmol Kharb 21-14, 21-13, while Baruah defeated Aakarshi Kashyap in a thrilling three-game match, winning 21-18, 17-21, 22-20.

However, other Indian shuttlers, including Malvika Bansod, Kiran George, and Ayush Shetty, failed to progress beyond the first round. Malvika fought hard but fell to Canada’s Michelle Li in three games, 20-22, 21-14, 21-19. Meanwhile, Kiran George and Ayush Shetty lost their respective matches against Danish opponents.

In mixed doubles action, Ayush Agarwal and Shruti Mishra lost to Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong 21-18, 21-9. Similarly, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh fell to China’s Zhu Yi Jun and Zhang Chi 21-10, 21-9. However, Sathish Karunakaran and Aadya Variyatth provided a silver lining, securing a 21-15, 22-20 victory over Algeria’s Koceila Mammeri and Tanina Mammeri.

With several key players exiting early, India’s hopes now rest on Srikanth and the remaining shuttlers aiming for deep runs in the tournament. The coming rounds will be crucial as they look to make their mark at the Swiss Open 2025.

(With Inputs from ANI)

